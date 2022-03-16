An Ontario Caterer Stole Over $55K In Deposits For Weddings & A Suspect Has Been Charged
Seven people were duped.
Planning a COVID-19 wedding is hard, but have you ever had your caterer ghost you after you paid a deposit?
Pilar Carr, a 40-year-old woman from Whitby, has been charged for allegedly taking over $55,000 worth of deposits for wedding catering services and never following through, according to a press release from Durham police.
The Central West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau started investigating Carr in 2021 after multiple scam victims came forward claiming they had never received the wedding catering services they had paid a deposit for.
Police say Pilar's Catering allegedly "took their deposits and never responded back to them."
According to police, Carr's business closed down "several months ago," and they are still looking for other possible victims.
"At this time, there are seven victims who have suffered a combined loss of approximately $55,000. Investigators would like to ensure there are no other victims."
Carr has been charged with several counts of fraud-related charges.
The caterer has been released on an undertaking, and police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective David Jaciuk at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1853.
Ontarians are no stranger to scams, from romance scams to fake business opportunities, so before you book in or shell out any dough these days, you may want to double-check those Yelp reviews and take a closer look.
Otherwise, you might end up with a bunch of hungry wedding guests on your hands.