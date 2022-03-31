Ontario Cop Who Posted A Video Supporting The 'Freedom Rally' Is Facing Charges
Howard is scheduled to appear in a hearing on May 5.
An Ontario cop is facing charges after she posted a now-deleted video on Twitter supporting the Canadian truckers who had protested COVID-19 mandates imposed by the government.
Officer Erin Howard from the Durham Regional Police Service is facing charges under the Police Services Act with two counts of breach of confidence, insubordination, and discreditable conduct.
In late January, Durham police said they were looking into the video, where Howard had shared that she "wanted to give a shoutout to all the truckers" and called their protests "incredible."
"You're fighting for our rights and freedoms, and right now it feels like we're a little bit at war and those rights and freedoms are at stake," she had said.
Director of Corporate Communications, Chris Bovie, had told Narcity that they would not be commenting on the charges.
At the time that the video had been circulating, Durham Police had released a statement about the incident on Twitter and had made it clear that her views did not reflect their own.
We were made aware today of a video circulating on social media from one of our uniformed members regarding the Freedom Rally. The views expressed in that video do not reflect the views and opinions of DRPS. We are currently looking into this matter.— Durham Regional Police (@Durham Regional Police) 1643053427
"We were made aware today of a video circulating on social media from one of our uniformed members regarding the Freedom Rally. The views expressed in that video do not reflect the views and opinions of DRPS. We are currently looking into this matter," Durham authorities tweeted on January 24.
Throughout the past few months, some truck drivers had been taking part in protests in Ontario against government mandates including vaccine requirements.
Howard is set to appear in a police disciplinary hearing via conference call on Thursday, May 5 at 9 a.m.