A GoFundMe For Truckers Against Canada's Vaccine Mandate Has Raised Over $4 Million
The money will apparently help truckers who are heading to Ottawa with the "Freedom Convoy 2022."
A GoFundMe in support of truck drivers who are against Canada's vaccine mandate for travellers entering the country has now raised more than $4 million.
Truck drivers are taking part in the "Freedom Convoy 2022" and driving from B.C., Ontario, Nova Scotia and other places in Canada to Ottawa in protest of government mandates like vaccination and lockdowns.
As of January 15, 2022, the federal government removed entry exemptions for travellers who aren't fully vaccinated against COVID-19 including international students, professional athletes and most essential service providers.
The convoy is expected to arrive in Ottawa on January 29. The GoFundMe, organized by Tamara Lich, has already raised more than $4 million as of January 25.
According to the fundraiser page, they believe mandates put into place by the government "are destroying the foundation of our businesses, industries and livelihoods" and the convoy is happening to "regain our lives back" as well as for future generations.
Donations will first help with the costs of fuel and then food and lodging for the truck drivers if needed, the page says.
According to CTV News, GoFundMe said that it has temporarily put a hold on money raised until the organizer provides documentation about how funds will be properly distributed.
During a press conference on January 24, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole wouldn't confirm or deny if he supports the trucker convoy, prompting a comment from People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier.
Bernier retweeted a video of O'Toole not saying where he stands on the situation and called him a "wet noodle."
