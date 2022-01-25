Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

A GoFundMe For Truckers Against Canada's Vaccine Mandate Has Raised Over $4 Million

The money will apparently help truckers who are heading to Ottawa with the "Freedom Convoy 2022."

Trending Staff Writer
A GoFundMe For Truckers Against Canada's Vaccine Mandate Has Raised Over $4 Million
Modfos | Dreamstime

A GoFundMe in support of truck drivers who are against Canada's vaccine mandate for travellers entering the country has now raised more than $4 million.

Truck drivers are taking part in the "Freedom Convoy 2022" and driving from B.C., Ontario, Nova Scotia and other places in Canada to Ottawa in protest of government mandates like vaccination and lockdowns.

As of January 15, 2022, the federal government removed entry exemptions for travellers who aren't fully vaccinated against COVID-19 including international students, professional athletes and most essential service providers.

The convoy is expected to arrive in Ottawa on January 29. The GoFundMe, organized by Tamara Lich, has already raised more than $4 million as of January 25.

According to the fundraiser page, they believe mandates put into place by the government "are destroying the foundation of our businesses, industries and livelihoods" and the convoy is happening to "regain our lives back" as well as for future generations.

Donations will first help with the costs of fuel and then food and lodging for the truck drivers if needed, the page says.

According to CTV News, GoFundMe said that it has temporarily put a hold on money raised until the organizer provides documentation about how funds will be properly distributed.

During a press conference on January 24, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole wouldn't confirm or deny if he supports the trucker convoy, prompting a comment from People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier.

Bernier retweeted a video of O'Toole not saying where he stands on the situation and called him a "wet noodle."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

vaccine passport

Alberta's Empty Shelves 'Turning Into A Crisis' & Truckers Say It'll Affect 'Every Canadian'

Premier Jason Kenney is blaming the vaccine mandate introduced for truckers.

JKenney | Twitter

Photos of empty grocery store shelves across Alberta were shared by premier Jason Kenney, who said the situation is "turning into a crisis."

Kenney blamed the recent vaccine mandate for truckers which came into effect January 15, adding that food prices are "skyrocketing" and "supply shortages are growing."

Keep Reading Show less
us-canada border

Travel Rules At The Canada-US Land Border Have Changed & Here's What You Need To Cross

Get prepared, folks! 🚗

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

If you're planning a trip across the border in the near future, things might look a little different once again. That's because restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border have been updated, and almost everyone must now be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to cross.

On Saturday, January 22, the United States implemented a new requirement for all non-Americans entering the country via its land borders or ferry ports.

Keep Reading Show less
canada travel restrictions

More Than 700K Canadians Went Abroad Last Month Despite Canada's Travel Advisory

Another 600,000 returned from the United States via land borders, too.👇

@yvrairport | Instagram, @westjet | Instagram

It seems Canada's global travel advisory, repeated warnings from the feds and concerns about the Omicron variant were not enough to stop Canadians from heading overseas for the holidays.

In a new report, Statistics Canada shared how many people took a trip abroad in December 2021, and hundreds of thousands of Canadians headed to another country before returning home.

Keep Reading Show less
us-canada border

All Canadians Must Now Be Fully Vaccinated To Enter The US & There Are 'Limited Exceptions'

The new rules apply at land borders and ferry terminals, as well as via air.👇

@ywgairport | Instagram, Giovanni Gagliardi | Dreamstime

It's about to get much harder for unvaccinated people to cross the Canada-U.S. border, as a new requirement for non-Americans entering the country has come into effect.

As of Saturday, January 22, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requires all Canadian and non-U.S. individuals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Keep Reading Show less