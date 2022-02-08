Sections

YouTuber Slams Ontario Government In New Parody Video About The Trucker Convoy (VIDEO)

Boom, roasted!

Toronto Staff Writer
Brittlestar | Twitter, Beth Baisch | Dreamstime

As Ottawa continues to grapple with the widespread disruption and chaos caused by the Freedom Convoy occupation, one brave comedian is stepping up to make some jokes at the Ontario government's expense.

Beloved Canadian YouTuber, Brittlestar, known for his viral sketch-comedy videos, decided to take a crack at the situation by parodying recent provincial press conferences, and boy, is it hilariously accurate.

The comedian, whose real name is Stewart Reynolds, begins his video standing in front of a familiar-looking backdrop as he pretends to be a politician addressing the issue of the trucker convoy.

"I have a message from the Government of Ontario. I think we've all watched the events unfold in Ottawa over the past couple of weeks, and even though we fully support the right to protest, this occupation must come to an end," Reynolds says before winking to someone off-camera who responds with a truck horn.

Of course, it doesn't take long for the hilarious mock speech to totally go off the rails.

"If this was happening in Ontario, like when it happened in Toronto, an actual city," Reynolds adds while referencing last Saturday's short-lived freedom protest in Queen's Park. "We would've taken care of it right away, but we've studied the situation carefully and have concluded that this totally looks like a liberal government thing."

"To the good people of Ottawa, we would like to say, if this protest was happening closer to an election that mattered for us or was making a conservative government look bad, things might have been different," he concludes.

