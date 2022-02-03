Tory Warns Not To Block Hospitals & Businesses During Possible Trucker Convoy This Weekend
"People should not be blocked from receiving emergency care."
On Thursday, Mayor John Tory issued a warning to the incoming Toronto truckers convoy, telling protesters not to block off the access to the city's hospitals, as the protest is expected to head to Queen's Park over the weekend.
A protest, dubbed "Convoy for Freedom Toronto," is reportedly scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, affecting areas throughout the GTA including Vaughan Mills, Scarborough Town Centre, Yorkdale Mall, Square One, Sherway Gardens, and a Tim Hortons in Oakville.
A flyer for the event, circulating on social media, asks participants to head to Queen's Park at 11:00 a.m. for the remainder of the rally.
"Any protest in the area of Queen's Park, absolutely cannot block off access to the hospitals around the legislature. People should not be blocked from receiving emergency care or any medical care, and hospital workers, who have been frontline heroes throughout the course of the pandemic and before, must be able to freely and safely to and from their respective workplaces," Tory said during a virtual council meeting.
My statement to City Council this morning on possible "convoy" protests in Toronto.
"The notion that any protest would keep these businesses, which have been hard hit by the pandemic, from being open or drive customers away is also unacceptable."
The mayor also revealed that he's been talking with Toronto Police Chief James Ramer, despite being unable to direct enforcement, to ensure that the alleged protest remains "respectful and peaceful."
"I have made it clear to Chief Ramer that we must work together to do everything we can to avoid the kind of situation currently faced by Ottawa residents and businesses," Tory added.
"We've shown before that we can do this, as a city, and I am confident if there is to be a protest, that we can do it again," he concluded.
