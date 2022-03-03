A Toronto Hospital Just Ranked As One Of The Best In The World For The Third Year In A Row
It's the site of the world's first successful lung transplant!
Hospitals in the city of Toronto have had it rough during the pandemic, but that doesn't mean some have stopped trying to provide the best healthcare for their patients.
Newsweek just came out with their annual rankings for some of the best hospitals in the world, and one of Toronto's very own institutions nabbed a spot among the best.
Toronto General Hospital came out in fourth place out of 2,200 hospitals that were on the list. This is the third year in a row where it came out in the top five overall (plus, it's the hospital's fourth consecutive year of being in the top ten!)
"What has set the world's leading hospitals apart is their continued ability to deliver the highest-quality patient care and conduct critical medical research even as they focused on battling COVID," Global Editor of Newsweek, Nancy Cooper, said in a press release.
Toronto General Hospital, which is part of the University Health Network, is one of the oldest hospitals in the city.
Not only has it been part of the 6ix for over a century, but it's also the site of the world's first successful lung transplant in 1983. It was also was the first hospital to test drive clinical trials of insulin use for the treatment of young patients with diabetes in 1922.
Though it wasn't first place, it still held the title of the highest-ranking Canadian hospital on the list.
Taking the top three spots were hospitals in America such as the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, and the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.
Other Toronto hospitals that ranked in the top 100 included Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in 25th, Mount Sinai in 27th and North York General Hospital which placed 64th.
Here's how the rest of the top ten list stacked up:
- Mayo Clinic — Rochester, Minnesota
- Cleveland Clinic — Cleveland, Ohio
- Massachusetts General Hospital — Boston, Massachusetts,
- Toronto General - University Health Network —Toronto
- Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin — Berlin, Germany
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital — Baltimore, Maryland
- AP-HP - Hôpital universitaire Pitié Salpêtrière — Paris, France
- Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset — Solna, Sweden
- UCLA Health - Ronald Reagan Medical Center — Los Angeles, California
- Sheba Medical Center — Ramat Gan, Israel