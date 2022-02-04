Toronto Police Close Streets & Tell People To Avoid The Area Ahead Of Protest This Weekend
Police are trying to "protect" Toronto hospitals.
Toronto Police have confirmed "demonstrations" will be taking place in the city this weekend, and they are taking precautions to protect hospitals and minimize delays.
In a series of tweets, Toronto Police Service announced several road closures will come in place at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, and they are advising people to stay out of demonstration areas.
Although TPS did not clarify what the demonstrations are going to be, the Freedom Convoy is speculated to appear at Queen's Park this Saturday, which is within the area of the closed down streets and Hospital Row.
Demonstrations will be taking place in the city this weekend. To protect Hospital Row, from 11:30 a.m. University Ave between College St and Queen St will be closed. College St - from University Ave to Yonge St - will also be closed.
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 4, 2022
In order to "protect Hospital Row," TPS is closing down University Avenue, between College Street and Queen Street, and College Street from University Avenue to Yonge Street, according to a tweet.
Hospital staff, workers, patients, family and people collecting patients will have access
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 4, 2022
In a follow-up tweet, TPS clarified that "Hospital staff, workers, patients, family and people collecting patients will have access."
These closures could remain in place for the entire weekend, so if you were planning on grabbing transit or walking through the closed streets, you might want to re-plan your route ahead of time.
TPS says they "will continue to assess the situation and make any adjustments where needed" and will "update the public" on any changes.
TPS is asking residents to avoid demonstration areas when possible "as it is likely to cause delays."
At 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Chief of Police Jim Ramer, Mayor John Tory, and Staff Superintendent Lauren Pogue, are set to make announcements on the city's "operation plans" for handling protests this weekend, according to a press release.