Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Toronto Police Close Streets & Tell People To Avoid The Area Ahead Of Protest This Weekend

Police are trying to "protect" Toronto hospitals.

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto Police Close Streets & Tell People To Avoid The Area Ahead Of Protest This Weekend
Les Palenik | Dreamstime, Lance McMillan | Narcity

Toronto Police have confirmed "demonstrations" will be taking place in the city this weekend, and they are taking precautions to protect hospitals and minimize delays.

In a series of tweets, Toronto Police Service announced several road closures will come in place at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, and they are advising people to stay out of demonstration areas.

Although TPS did not clarify what the demonstrations are going to be, the Freedom Convoy is speculated to appear at Queen's Park this Saturday, which is within the area of the closed down streets and Hospital Row.

In order to "protect Hospital Row," TPS is closing down University Avenue, between College Street and Queen Street, and College Street from University Avenue to Yonge Street, according to a tweet.

In a follow-up tweet, TPS clarified that "Hospital staff, workers, patients, family and people collecting patients will have access."

These closures could remain in place for the entire weekend, so if you were planning on grabbing transit or walking through the closed streets, you might want to re-plan your route ahead of time.

TPS says they "will continue to assess the situation and make any adjustments where needed" and will "update the public" on any changes.

TPS is asking residents to avoid demonstration areas when possible "as it is likely to cause delays."

At 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Chief of Police Jim Ramer, Mayor John Tory, and Staff Superintendent Lauren Pogue, are set to make announcements on the city's "operation plans" for handling protests this weekend, according to a press release.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Someone Made A Toronto 'Suicide Squad' With Chair Girl & PooPoo Guy To Battle The Convoy

The heroes we didn't know we needed.

matttomic | Twitter

Toronto has no shortage of local heroes, anti-heroes, and even poop-flinging villains. Oddly enough, now could be their time to unite and conquer.

Someone created a Suicide Squad-inspired fantasy team made up of famous Toronto icons to "protect the city" from Freedom Convoy protesters who may be arriving in Toronto this weekend.

Keep Reading Show less
john tory

Tory Warns Not To Block Hospitals & Businesses During Possible Trucker Convoy This Weekend

"People should not be blocked from receiving emergency care."

Lance McMillan | Narcity

On Thursday, Mayor John Tory issued a warning to the incoming Toronto truckers convoy, telling protesters not to block off the access to the city's hospitals, as the protest is expected to head to Queen's Park over the weekend.

A protest, dubbed "Convoy for Freedom Toronto," is reportedly scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, affecting areas throughout the GTA including Vaughan Mills, Scarborough Town Centre, Yorkdale Mall, Square One, Sherway Gardens, and a Tim Hortons in Oakville.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Police Rescued A Woman From An Icy River Using GPS Coordinates (CORRECTION)

They identified her location from a photo sent to a friend.

Robseguin | Dreamstime

This article contains distressing content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Toronto Police officers were able to locate and rescue a woman from a freezing river in Scarborough on Wednesday night.

Keep Reading Show less
justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau Says He's Willing To Look At Requests For Military Help With The Freedom Convoy

"The people of Ottawa deserve to have their lives back, deserve to have their neighbourhoods back."

Justin Trudeau – Prime Minister of Canada | YouTube, Intoit | Dreamstime

According to Justin Trudeau, his government is willing to look into any requests sent in to help deal with the Freedom Convoy 2022 in Ottawa.

During a press conference on February 3, the prime minister was asked whether the federal government would consider sending the army in to end the protest in the nation's capital and if he thought that would be a viable option.

Keep Reading Show less