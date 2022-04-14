Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

toronto police

Toronto Woman In Critical Condition After A Hit-And-Run By King & Spadina This Morning

"They knew exactly what happened, and they were fleeing."

Toronto Staff Writer
Sgt. Murray Campbell.

Sgt. Murray Campbell.

Traffic Services Toronto Police | YouTube

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A Toronto woman estimated to be in her 20s is in critical condition after a hit and run early on Thursday morning on Spadina Avenue south of King Street.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) told Narcity they were called to the scene at approximately 3:16 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a "fail to remain" and located a young woman on the scene who had been struck by a moving vehicle.

TPS says the woman appeared to be 20 to 25-years-old and was transported to a hospital with "serious life-threatening injuries."

Sgt. Murray Campbell told reporters on the scene that the woman was found on the roadway and was transported to a trauma centre.

Campbell says although the investigation is in its infancy, they "currently believe that there was a single motor vehicle involved that was southbound on Spadina Avenue and that it was travelling at a high rate of speed."

The vehicle is believed to be a "dark coloured Mercedes" and is most likely a later model. Campbell says parts of the vehicle were left behind on the scene and that the "vehicle involved will have damage to the front end of the car."

According to Campbell, the vehicle did come to a stop following the collision and then proceeded to flee the scene at a "high rate of speed."

"They were fleeing the area. They knew exactly what happened, and they were fleeing," Campbell told reporters on Thursday.

Traffic Services has taken over the investigation and asks anyone with information or dashcam footage to call them at 416-808-1900.

