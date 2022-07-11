Ontario Mom & Her 10-Year-Old Son Were Hit By A Car & He Has 'Life-Altering' Injuries
Police said the car was "out of control."
A 30-year-old Hamilton mother and her 10-year-old son are both facing serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle while walking along a sidewalk on Sunday, July 10.
Hamilton Police Service says a hit and run took place at around 4 p.m. yesterday when an "out of control motor vehicle" driving southbound on Ottawa Street North near Dalhousie Avenue struck the pair and left the scene.
The driver reportedly veered off the road and onto the curb, crashing into the young mother and son as they walked northbound along the sidewalk, according to a press release.
Police report that the driver did not remain at the scene following the accident and fled before they arrived.
The boy and his mother were taken to the hospital in "serious life-threatening condition."
Police told Narcity that the mother is now in "stable but serious condition." The young boy is also in stable condition however police say he's facing "life-altering injuries."
The suspect was driving a black 2008 Chevy Equinox, and police say they are looking to "follow all investigative leads" to find the suspect.
Following the collision, the Hamilton Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit was deployed, given the extent of the mother and son's injuries. The unit is now helping the Division 2 Criminal Investigation Detectives.
Investigators haven't ruled out any "contributing factors" to the collision yet and are asking any witnesses who haven't spoken with police to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact "Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com."
