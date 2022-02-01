Sections

10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit By A Truck Outside A School In Kingston Yesterday

"This news is heartbreaking and a tremendous loss in our community."

Toronto Staff Writer
alcdsb_trsa | Twitter

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A young girl has died after being hit by a truck outside of Mother Teresa Catholic Elementary School on Monday.

Kingston Police told CTV News Ottawa that they were called to the school at around 3:40 p.m. on January 31 with reports of an accident regarding a child.

The 10-year-old girl was outside of her school at pick-up time when she was hit by a Chevy Silverado truck and rolled underneath it, according to officers.

Frontenac Paramedics treated her on the scene, but she was taken to hospital once they discovered her injuries were life-threatening.

Kingston Police closed off Lancaster Drive between Dunham Street and Limestone Drive after the incident until 7:30 p.m., according to a series of tweets.

Kingston Police said the driver of the truck "immediately stopped, stayed on scene, and has been cooperative with investigators," according to the Kingstonist.

Police were informed on February 1 that the young girl had "succumbed to her injuries" on Monday night.

The driver's truck has been seized and no charges have been laid yet, police told Kingstonist.

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board released a statement today on Twitter confirming her death and extending their condolences to the community.

"The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board is deeply saddened by the death of a student at Mother Teresa Catholic School. This news is heartbreaking and a tremendous loss in our community," reads the statement. "The Board offers our deepest condolences to the family for this tremendous loss."

