A Toronto Man Allegedly Spat At A 10-Year-Old Girl & Police Arrested Him
Police allege he also hit her mom.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
A man allegedly spat at a young girl near Yonge and Dundas Square over the weekend and Toronto police have now arrested him.
Early on Sunday, May 22, at around 1:10 a.m., officers said they responded to an assault in the Yonge Street and Gould Street area.
According to police, a man allegedly approached a 10-year-old girl and her mom and spat at the young girl. He then allegedly hit her mother before pedestrians nearby chased him off.
The victims alerted the police, and officers started to search for the suspect.
Later that afternoon, police found the suspect and arrested Jimmie Garley, a 29-year-old from Toronto. They charged him with two counts of assault and breach of his recognizance.
Garley was held in police custody and was scheduled to appear for bail on Monday, May 23, at Old City Hall.
Toronto police investigators want to speak to any witnesses who saw this incident. Anyone with any information at all is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200, or they can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.
This isn't the only recent incident where a young kid was allegedly assaulted in Toronto.
Earlier this month, on May 11, police reported that a five-year-old boy was playing in Grange Park before a complete stranger approached him and allegedly picked the child up by his hair.
According to TPS, witnesses at the park stepped in and were able to help the child, but the suspect walked away from the park towards Queen Street West.