Toronto Police Looking For A Man Who Allegedly Picked A Child Up In A Park 'By The Hair'
Police are asking for the public's help.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted a five-year-old boy in a Toronto park on Wednesday.
On May 11, officers were called to the area of Grange Road and McCaul Street at 3:35 p.m. for reports of an assault, according to a press release.
Toronto Police told Narcity that a five-year-old boy was playing in Grange Park when the suspect, a stranger to the child and his family, approached him and allegedly picked him up by the hair.
Thankfully witnesses at the park "intervened" and were able to help the child, according to police.
The suspect reportedly left the scene and "walked away towards Queen Street West."
Police say the family is "very distraught," and they are looking to "resolve" the case "as soon as possible."
"We have officers out canvassing the area. We are looking at video, and we're asking the public if they have any information whatsoever to contact police," a Toronto police spokesperson told Narcity.
Police describe the suspect as a being 25 to 35 years old and 5 feet and 8 inches tall with a "medium build, short brown hair, [and an] unshaven face."
Police reported saying he was also wearing a black shirt wrapped around his neck, black rolled-up jeans and red shoes.
In an image released by the police, the suspect can be seen with his torso exposed and his pants rolled up to his calf on one leg and the other rolled to his ankles.
Police are asking anyone with information to "contact police at 416-808-5200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477)."