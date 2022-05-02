Toronto Police Are Asking For The Public's Help In Locating A Missing 16-Year-Old Girl
She was last seen at Jane and Finch.
Toronto police are asking the public to help locate a missing teenager who hasn't been seen since late last month.
According to the report, 16-year-old Janelle Panganiban was last seen in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 8:30 p.m.
Unfortunately, no photos of the teen have been provided. However, she is described as 5 feet and 6 inches tall, 110 pounds, with long straight brown hair. She was last spotted wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black shoes.
Police are concerned for her safety, but there is currently no active Amber Alert.
MissingKids reports that alerts are only issued if there is a belief that a child under the age of 18 has been abducted and is in immediate danger. Information also needs to be available to help find the kid or abductor, including descriptions of what they look like or what vehicle was being driven.
If you or anyone you know has further information on Janelle's location, you can contact police at 416-808-1200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
It's also noted that the Canadian Centre for Child Protection's caseworkers are available 24/7 to support families when their child goes missing.
"Tips and sightings can also be reported online to Canada's missing children resource centre Missing Kids, which is operated by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection," an excerpt from the report reads.
Anyone can report a missing person at any time. There is no 24-hour waiting period.
You can report a missing person to the Toronto Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 416-808-2222. If you are concerned for someone's immediate safety, call 9-1-1.