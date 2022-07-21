Toronto Police Need Help Locating A Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Who Was Last Seen Downtown
Police are concerened for her safety.
Toronto police are asking the public for help following the disappearance of a teenage girl in the city's downtown core.
According to a report by the Toronto Police Service, 14-year-old Madeline Williams-Dominie was last seen at 5:00 p.m. on July 19, 2022, in the Adelaide Street West and Peter Street area.
\u201c, MISSING:\nMadeline Williams-Dominie, 14\n- Last seen July 19, at 5 pm, Adelaide St W + Peter St\n- 5'9, 150, curly/braided long brown hair, brown eyes\n- Pink top with zigzag mesh stripes, thigh high shorts\n- Pink bandana in her hair\n- Anyone with info 416 808-5200\n#GO1384917\n^dh\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1658360977
Police descriptions state that the teen is 5 feet and 9 inches tall, 150 lbs., with curly or braided long brown hair and brown eyes.
"She was last seen wearing a pink top with zig-zag mesh stripes on the back, thigh high brown shorts, and a pink bandana tied in her hair," the report adds.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.
Police are concerned for her safety. But, they have not issued an Amber Alert.
MissingKids states that alerts are only issued if there is a belief that a child under 18 has been abducted or is in immediate danger.
Specific information must also be available in order to help find the missing child or suspected abductor, this includes descriptions of them or their vehicles.
Contrary to various beliefs, TPS also reminds people that there is no 24-hour waiting period for reporting a missing person.
"If you are concerned for someone's immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a missing person to the Toronto Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 416-808-2222," the report concludes.
Police had previously reached out to the public for help in locating another missing 14-year-old girl.
The teen was later located on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 12:40 p.m.