NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

toronto news

Toronto Police Need Help Locating A Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Who Was Last Seen Downtown

Police are concerened for her safety.

Toronto Staff Writer
Madeline Williams-Dominie. Right: A Toronto police cruiser

Madeline Williams-Dominie. Right: A Toronto police cruiser

TPS | Handout,Wwphoto | Dreamstime

Toronto police are asking the public for help following the disappearance of a teenage girl in the city's downtown core.

According to a report by the Toronto Police Service, 14-year-old Madeline Williams-Dominie was last seen at 5:00 p.m. on July 19, 2022, in the Adelaide Street West and Peter Street area.

Police descriptions state that the teen is 5 feet and 9 inches tall, 150 lbs., with curly or braided long brown hair and brown eyes.

"She was last seen wearing a pink top with zig-zag mesh stripes on the back, thigh high brown shorts, and a pink bandana tied in her hair," the report adds.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

Police are concerned for her safety. But, they have not issued an Amber Alert.

MissingKids states that alerts are only issued if there is a belief that a child under 18 has been abducted or is in immediate danger.

Specific information must also be available in order to help find the missing child or suspected abductor, this includes descriptions of them or their vehicles.

Contrary to various beliefs, TPS also reminds people that there is no 24-hour waiting period for reporting a missing person.

"If you are concerned for someone's immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a missing person to the Toronto Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 416-808-2222," the report concludes.

Police had previously reached out to the public for help in locating another missing 14-year-old girl.

The teen was later located on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 12:40 p.m.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...