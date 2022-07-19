NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

toronto police

Man Shot At Toronto Nightclub Over The Weekend Has Died & Police Have Now Identified Him

Police say two people were shot.

Toronto Staff Writer
Pardeep Brar. Right: EFS in Toronto.

Pardeep Brar. Right: EFS in Toronto.

Toronto Police Service, Google Maps

A shooting at a King West nightclub over the weekend has left one man dead and a woman injured.

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) is advising the public of the shooting and homicide that took place at EFS on Sunday, July 17, just after 3:30 a.m.

According to a press release, officers discovered two victims had been shot inside the club at 647 King St. W. near Bathurst Street after arriving on the scene. A 24-year-old woman who remains unidentified, and Pardeep Brar, a 26-year-old man from Brampton.

The young woman suffered "non-life-threatening injuries" and was sent to hospital for treatment but has since been released.

Brar faced "life-threatening injuries" from the shooting and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

A spokesperson for TPS confirmed to Narcity that, at this time, there is still no information on the shooting suspect.

TPS is asking anyone who was at the nightclub when the shooting took place "or anyone with information or video of the shooting" to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or online.

Shootings over the weekend

On Saturday, July 16, another young man was killed in a separate shooting at Union Station, according to TPS.

Police were called to the area at around 7:34 p.m. and found a man "suffering from gunshot wounds." Union Station was locked down shortly after, around 8 p.m.

Stephen Little-McClacken, a 24-year-old man from Toronto, was identified as the victim by police and was declared dead at the scene.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...