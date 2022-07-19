Man Shot At Toronto Nightclub Over The Weekend Has Died & Police Have Now Identified Him
Police say two people were shot.
A shooting at a King West nightclub over the weekend has left one man dead and a woman injured.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) is advising the public of the shooting and homicide that took place at EFS on Sunday, July 17, just after 3:30 a.m.
According to a press release, officers discovered two victims had been shot inside the club at 647 King St. W. near Bathurst Street after arriving on the scene. A 24-year-old woman who remains unidentified, and Pardeep Brar, a 26-year-old man from Brampton.
The young woman suffered "non-life-threatening injuries" and was sent to hospital for treatment but has since been released.
Brar faced "life-threatening injuries" from the shooting and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.
A spokesperson for TPS confirmed to Narcity that, at this time, there is still no information on the shooting suspect.
TPS is asking anyone who was at the nightclub when the shooting took place "or anyone with information or video of the shooting" to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or online.
Shootings over the weekend
On Saturday, July 16, another young man was killed in a separate shooting at Union Station, according to TPS.
Police were called to the area at around 7:34 p.m. and found a man "suffering from gunshot wounds." Union Station was locked down shortly after, around 8 p.m.
Stephen Little-McClacken, a 24-year-old man from Toronto, was identified as the victim by police and was declared dead at the scene.