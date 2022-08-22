NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto police

Toronto Police Issue Canada-Wide Warrant For Suspect In Fatal King Street Club Shooting

The shooting happened in July at EFS nightclub.

Toronto Staff Writer
Abdirahman Jimale. Right: EFS nightclub.

Toronto Police Service, @efs_toronto | Instagram

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a suspect in last month's fatal King Street club shooting.

26-year-old Abdirahman Jimale has been identified as a suspect in the shooting that left 26-year-old Pardeep Brar dead and an unidentified 24-year-old woman injured in July 2022.

The Toronto man has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault, according to a news release.

The fatal shooting happened inside EFS nightclub on July 17 at around 3:30 a.m., according to a prior news release that has since been deleted.

TPS officers discovered the two victims had been shot inside the nightclub and were both sent to the hospital for treatment.

Brar was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the female victim was treated for "non-life-threatening injuries" and later released.

TPS says Jimale is considered "armed, violent and dangerous."

If found, police are asking citizens not to approach the suspect and to immediately call 911.

The Registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) suspended EFS's liquor license and put forth a Notice of Proposal to revoke its licence for allegedly not having security use a metal detector on each person that entered.

According to a press release posted on July 29, the AGCO "reviewed video surveillance from the night in question and has reason to believe that a metal detector was not being used on every person entering the facility."

TPS is asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact them at "416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com."

This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

