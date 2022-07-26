Police Identify 2 Men Killed In Vaughan Nightclub Shooting Over The Weekend
A 20-year-old woman was also shot.
York Regional Police have identified the two men killed at ATL Lounge in Vaughan on July 23.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Police were called to the nightclub last Saturday at around 3:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found three people had been shot, leaving two dead and one injured, according to a news release posted on July 25.
Investigators with the homicide unit identified 25-year-old Tosin Amos-Arowoshegbe, of Toronto, and 22-year-old Chibueze Momah, 22, from Mississauga, as the two deceased victims.
Police say both men were security guards at the club and "succumbed to their injuries."
The third victim, a 20-year-old woman "currently in stable condition", was a guest at the club.
Police believe the shooting was a "targeted incident" and that it broke out due to an "altercation" in the club's lounge.
The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s wearing a white shirt with a thin build.
Police say the shooter fled the scene before they could arrive.
"Officers are appealing to any witnesses who may have been in the area or in the establishment at the time who have not yet spoken to police to please come forward," the news release reads.
Anyone with video, photographs or knowledge of the incident is asked to "contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, or email the Homicide Unit at homicide@yrp.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com."
This shooting comes just one weekend after another fatal nightclub shooting in Toronto at EFS, which left a 26-year-old man dead.