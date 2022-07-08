A 23-Year-Old Is Now Facing Murder Charges After Fatal Daytime Shooting In Ottawa
The victim died in hospital from his injuries.
The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) has laid charges against a 23-year-old in connection with the daytime shooting of a 24-year-old man, who died of critical injuries.
Chawn Lemieux was charged with second-degree murder and appeared in court on July 8. OPS said in a press release that the suspect remains in custody.
On July 7, OPS released the name of the victim who was shot in the 2000 block of Banff Avenue in the south-end neighbourhood of Ellwood on Tuesday afternoon. Abdulhamid Haji Ragab died after succumbing to the injuries he sustained from the incident.
According to OPS, they received several calls from neighbours about hearing gunshots going off at around 12:30 p.m. on July 5. Haji Ragab was then taken to the hospital in critical condition.
"One man was located with life-threatening injuries when officers arrived," OPS said in a press release on Wednesday. "Life-saving efforts were started immediately. He was treated and transported to the hospital by Ottawa Paramedics."
It was a busy week for the OPS Guns and Gangs Unit. Ottawa saw two shooting incidents within two days this week, both occurring during broad daylight.
On Wednesday afternoon, another shooting on Ritchie Street, near Britannia Park, resulted in a man being transported to the hospital in critical condition.
However, "Guns and Gangs investigators have determined that there is no connection between the two shooting incidents of July 5 and 6," police said.
Police are looking for witnesses who may have seen either of the shooting incidents happen and are encouraging folks to call the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5493. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.