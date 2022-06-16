NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

opp

An Off-Duty Officer Died In A 'Serious' Motorcycle Crash In Ottawa & OPP Are Investigating

He was just 28 years old.

Ottawa News Reporter
Constable Vijayalayan Mathiyalaghan.

Constable Vijayalayan Mathiyalaghan.

OttawaPolice | Twitter

A 28-year-old Ottawa Police Service officer died as a result of a "serious motorcycle collision" while he was off-duty Tuesday night.

Constable Vijayalayan Mathiyalaghan, who went by the nickname "Vijay," was in an accident on June 14 at around 8:40 p.m. The collision happened at Ottawa Regional Road 174 and Highway 417 in Ottawa's east end.

The former military member was with the Ottawa Police Service for just over a year and a half when the accident happened.

"He was a kind, friendly and gentle young man who was a credit to the Service and to the community he served with pride and dedication," said Ottawa Police in a tweet on Thursday.

Ottawa Police went on to say, "This is an exceptionally difficult time for those who knew Vijay."

"Our hearts go out to his family, friends and colleagues. We want to thank all of the emergency responders who rendered assistance at the scene, on and off-duty, including paramedics and Ottawa Hospital staff. Vijay will be missed."

At 10:08 p.m. on June 14, the Ottawa Police Service notified the public of the crash and that it might cause traffic delays. Then, at 8:30 a.m. the next day, the service announced in a tweet that Mathiyalaghan died as a result of the single-vehicle collision.

"With great sadness, we share that one of our members passed away last evening after a single-vehicle collision," Ottawa Police wrote. "The incident occurred off duty."

According to police, the accident is currently being investigated by the Ontario Provincial Police.

"Flags at all of our buildings are half-mast in honour of our friend and colleague," Ottawa police said in the tweet.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...