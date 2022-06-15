NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
opp

OPP Are Investigating After Pride Flags Were Destroyed & Here's How You Can Help

They've already damaged so much.

Toronto Staff Writer
The suspects. Right: A destroyed Pride flag.

The suspects. Right: A destroyed Pride flag.

OPP_WR | Twitter

Pride Month is a special time for members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ communities. Celebrations are held worldwide, powerful stories are shared, and progress is made. However, the event rarely goes off without a hitch.

Officers of the Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with members of OPP Perth County, are investigating a recent vandalism spree that destroyed Pride decorations and flags.

The incidents would have occured in the Townships Of Mapleton, North Perth, and Minton between June 1 and June 13, 2022.

Police state that a "rash of mischiefs" has caused various Pride-related items to be destroyed on streets and businesses.

The first of the damages was reported on June 4, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., after several Pride ribbons attached to light standards on Main Street in Palmerston were destroyed.

The second act was reported at around 11:00 p.m. on June 12, 2022, when suspects destroyed a Pride flag at a business on Mitchell Street South in Listowel and a Pride flag at a school in Listowel in North Perth.

"Sometime between June 10, 2022, and June 13, 2022, unknown suspects damaged a Pride flag at a Drayton School, at a Harriston School and at a Morefield School, Mapleton," the report continues.

The last reported incident happened on June 13, 2022, after a group of suspects had damaged Pride ribbons in Palmerston and Harriston, Minto.

Police are asking anyone, including victims, with further information to contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122.

If you know something but wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...