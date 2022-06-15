OPP Are Investigating After Pride Flags Were Destroyed & Here's How You Can Help
They've already damaged so much.
Pride Month is a special time for members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ communities. Celebrations are held worldwide, powerful stories are shared, and progress is made. However, the event rarely goes off without a hitch.
Officers of the Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with members of OPP Perth County, are investigating a recent vandalism spree that destroyed Pride decorations and flags.
The incidents would have occured in the Townships Of Mapleton, North Perth, and Minton between June 1 and June 13, 2022.
Police state that a "rash of mischiefs" has caused various Pride-related items to be destroyed on streets and businesses.
\u201c#WellingtonOPP & #PerthOPP are investigating a series of MISCHIEFS to #Pride decorations in @TownofMinto @MapletonTwp and @NorthPerth1. If you can help please call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers Guelph Wellington ^JC @wellingtncounty @PerthCounty\u201d— OPP West Region (@OPP West Region) 1655235159
The first of the damages was reported on June 4, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., after several Pride ribbons attached to light standards on Main Street in Palmerston were destroyed.
The second act was reported at around 11:00 p.m. on June 12, 2022, when suspects destroyed a Pride flag at a business on Mitchell Street South in Listowel and a Pride flag at a school in Listowel in North Perth.
"Sometime between June 10, 2022, and June 13, 2022, unknown suspects damaged a Pride flag at a Drayton School, at a Harriston School and at a Morefield School, Mapleton," the report continues.
The last reported incident happened on June 13, 2022, after a group of suspects had damaged Pride ribbons in Palmerston and Harriston, Minto.
Police are asking anyone, including victims, with further information to contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122.
If you know something but wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.