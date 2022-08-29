NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Canada Has Launched Its First-Ever 2SLGBTQI+ 'Action Plan' & Committed $100 Million To It

$40 million will go towards those experiencing additional marginalization, too.

Justin Trudeau at a Toronto Pride event. Right: A man holds a rainblow flag with the Canadian maple leaf.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, Delstudio | Dreamstime

The Government of Canada has just launched what it's calling a first-of-its-kind action plan to help 2SLGBTQI+ communities within the country.

Justin Trudeau announced the initiative during a news conference on Sunday, marking the beginning of Pride week in Ottawa.

He's since described the plan as a "whole-of-government approach that'll help break down barriers," "fight discrimination" and "make sure we're building a future we can all be proud of."

"You deserve to be yourself and feel safe – no matter who you are or whom you love," Trudeau tweeted.

Described as "historic," the plan will commit $100 million to support 2SLGBTQI+ communities in Canada.

Of that, the biggest chunk – $75 million – will go towards organizations that support 2SLGBTQI+ people.

Within this, $40 million will go towards those experiencing additional marginalization such as Black, racialized and Indigenous 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

The remaining will be put towards "project-focused support aimed at addressing specific barriers to 2SLGBTQI+ equality."

The plan also earmarks $11.7 million to oversee and implement the plan, $7.7 million for data collection and $5.6 million for awareness campaigns "that focus on breaking down stigma and ending discrimination."

However, the feds say that "we know there is more to be done."

"The Government of Canada will continue to work with provinces and territories, cities and towns, community organizations, and 2SLGBTQI+ people from all walks of life to build a better future we can all be proud of," the statement read.

This is the latest in a line of measures taken by the feds to support the community as a whole. Earlier this year, conversion therapy was banned in Canada.

This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

