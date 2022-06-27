13 Celebrities Showed Up To Celebrate Toronto Pride This Year & Walked The Parade (PHOTOS)
Tessa Virtue, Andrew Phung, and so many more!
Toronto's Pride parade hit the city's streets over the weekend, and it looked like quite the celebration.
On Sunday, June 26, the iconic Pride parade took over downtown Toronto after a long two-year hiatus, and among the crowds celebrating the 2SLGBTQIA+ community were some very familiar faces.
From a former Canadian Olympian and well-loved drag queens to Maple Leafs players and Kim's Convenience stars, here are 13 celebrities that came down to Toronto to ring in Pride this year.
Priyanka
What's her name? Priyanka! Toronto's beloved drag queen, who also won the very first season of Canada's Drag Race, appeared on one of the floats during the parade. And, she wasn't the only queen from the North either...
Brooke Lynn Hytes, Icesis Couture, Suki Doll, Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor
The Queen of the North a.k.a. Brooke Lynn Hytes was on the same float as Priyanka, and they were joined by other fierce queens like Suki Doll, and Icesis Couture. Canada's Drag Race judges Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor also made an appearance.
Tessa Virtue
Anyone who's a major fan of figure skating might have recognized former Olympian and gold medalist, Tessa Virtue, waking with Adidas on Sunday afternoon.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Some of the Toronto Maple Leafs swapped the blue and white for some more multi-coloured shirts at the parade. Leafs players Michael Bunting, Mark Giordano and Morgan Rielly all showed up, and the pres of the franchise, Brandan Shanahan, also showed up.
Andrew Phung
Calling all Kim's Convenience and Run the Burbs fans because Andrew Phung showed up to celebrate Pride at the parade this year.
Jagmeet Singh
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh also came down to Toronto to walk the parade. To dress up for the festival Singh wore a shirt with the phrase "Right to choose" emboldened in bright pink letters, as a call to Roe v. Wade overturning in the United States.