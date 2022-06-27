NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Adam Sandler Is Popping Up All Over Toronto & So Many People Are Running Into Him

Sandler made a cameo appearance in a couple's first date!

Toronto Staff Writer
Adam Sandler with fans. Right: CN Tower.

meezandthanks | Twitter, Chon Kit Leong | Dreamstime

Adam Sandler is taking Toronto by storm, and celebrity sightings of the iconicBilly Madisonand Uncut Gems actor don't seem to be slowing down.

Sandler's You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah! is set to start filming this week from June 29 until August 12, so Torontonians may have a good chunk of the summer to potentially meet Sandler – or at least spot him in person.

A Twitter user posted a video of themselves and their date on June 26 running into Sandler with the captions, "Meeting Adam Sandler while on a date wasn't on my pride weekend in Toronto bingo card but 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾"

Meezy told Narcity they ran into Sandler on June 25 at around 6:30 p.m. close to the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto.

"He was just walking down the street with his boys/security and he was totally chill! When we approached him he fist bumped us and was super nice about taking a photo with us!"

"It was really funny because I had just met the girl in the photo maybe 2 hours before hand and so we were just calling and texting all of our friends for the next 20 minutes hahaha."

Another lucky Twitter user posted a photo with the actor on June 25, writing, "First celebrity sighting in #toronto. Adam Sandler asked me for a photo. You can't deny me."

A TikTok user also posted a video of Sandler at The Hazelton Hotel in Yorkville on June 25.

@mprummel#greenscreen#greenscreenvideo most chill dood. #adamsandler#toronto♬ Jiggle Jiggle - Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux

In the video, Sandler is relaxing on what looks to be an outdoor patio and gives a little wave to the camera.

So, keep your eyes peeled as the star who rocks the baggy shorts and the oversized shirt is walking around Toronto and you may catch a glimpse of him.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

