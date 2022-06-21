NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A Toronto Casting Call Is Looking For People To Be In Adam Sandler's New Movie

The Sandman is coming to the 6ix.

Toronto Staff Writer
Adam Sandler. Right: The CN Tower in Toronto.

This casting call could make your summer if you're looking to be part of a movie and are an unabashed Adam Sandler fan.

According to Magen Boys Entertainment, a Toronto-based events and entertainment company, the Uncut Gems star is looking for background performers to appear in his latest project, You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah!

And applying is super easy.

The film is looking to cast background performers within three different age groups, 6 to 11 years old, 12 to 17 years old and those 18 years and older, who also have "lived experiences of attending a bar or bat mitzvah."

However, it's worth noting that background performers under the age of 16 that are booked are required to be accompanied by a parent or chaperone for testing and shoot days.

The call also states that filming will take place in the GTA during weekdays between June 29 and August 12, with people possibly required for multiple days, depending on their role and scene.

If you or someone you know is interested in applying, they can do so here.

You'll need to submit a couple of professional photos, fill out a form about current clothing sizes, and provide your vaccination status.

So, if you don't have or know any of the following information, you might want to track it down before applying.

The up-and-coming movie, which will apparently be filmed in Toronto, is an adaption of the young adult novel with the same title.

The book follows the story of a young Jewish girl named Stacy Friedman as she prepares to celebrate her Bat Mitzvah.

The book primarily centres on the conflict between a group of young girls over a boy. So, don't worry about it being as stressful as some of Sandler's recent projects.

Salary: TBD

Who Should Apply: A person who loves Adam Sandler and wants an authentic onset film experience.

