A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You $2,500 If You Look 'Knowledgable In Muscle Building'
Bring on the gym rats.
Are you the dude whose diet consists of nothing but protein shakes and unseasoned chicken breasts? Well, then this Toronto casting call might just be looking for you.
Milo Casting, a Toronto-based agency, is looking to hire fitness geeks and bodybuilders to appear in an upcoming banking campaign. All you got to do is get a real solid pump going, brah!
The agency is looking for men, ages 20 to 30, who are "strong and immediately identifiable as someone who is knowledgeable in muscle building." But, fear not, dad-bods, your moment is far from over.
The ad is well-suited to "fitness influencers" and anyone who is comfortable talking about training on camera.
"Previous experience speaking to camera about fitness is a bonus but not necessary, simply looking for real fitness males with great energy," the call adds.
If selected to appear in the project, you will be paid $2,500. Although you'll need to check your availability on these dates before applying:
- August 29, 2022: Virtual audition
- September 9: Wardrobe fitting
- September 12: Shoot day
Individuals chosen may need to take a COVID-19 test before filming, which will be covered by the production.
It's also worth noting that the call is open to Ontario residents only.
To be considered for this project, individuals must e-mail info@milocasting.com ahead of the submission deadline.
The agency has listed its instructions here.
Banking Campaign
Salary: $2,500
Company: Milo Casting
Who Should Apply: Noticeably fit males ages 20 to 30 years old