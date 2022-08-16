NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto casting call

A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $5,000 If You Play Piano Or The Drums

You just got to show them your chops.

Toronto Staff Writer
A photo of a drummer. Right: The CN Tower

A photo of a drummer. Right: The CN Tower

Bernie Almanzar | Unsplash, Vadim Rodnev | Dreamstime

Calling all rhythm queens and ivory ticklers! A Toronto casting call wants to give you money to flaunt your chops.

Jigsaw Casting is looking to hire experienced drummers and piano players living in the 416 to appear in an upcoming banking campaign.

The agency is asking skilled female and male drummers, ages 25 to 50, to submit a self-tape of themselves going wild on their skins.

Male piano players, ages 30 to 55, who possess a similar skill level and a "rockstar" quality to their look are also being sought.

"For drummers, we are casting mainly females for the lead, but we are open to any gender for the other drumming roles. For Piano players, we are looking for a male," the call states.

The project requires no acting experience, but applicants must be Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

If you're chosen, you will be required to attend a Zoom interview on Aug. 25, a wardrobe fitting on Sept. 7, and the shoots will be held on Sept. 9 and 11. However, you'll only be required for one day.

A pair of rehearsal days will also take place between September 8 to 10, which will be split between the pianist and drummers.

Anyone looking to apply must do so before August 22 at 10:00 a.m, as that is the submission cut-off point.

"All film crew and talent must be fully vaccinated in order to be on set. Proof of vaccination required. Medical exemption is acceptable if proof is provided," the call concludes.

Banking Campaign

Salary: $4,000 each for the drummers and $5,000 for the pianist

Company: Jigsaw Casting

Who Should Apply: Experienced drummers and piano players who are comfortable on camera

Apply Here

