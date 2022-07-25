NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

toronto casting call

A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $3,900 If You're A Construction Or Trade Worker

Do you rock a hard hat?

Toronto Staff Writer
A construction worker. Right: The CN Tower in Toronto

A construction worker. Right: The CN Tower in Toronto

Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime, Google Maps

If you're a proud trades worker looking for a way to make some easy money, this Toronto casting call is right up your alley, friend.

Jigsaw Casting is looking for men and women who work in warehouses, manufacturing, construction, and other labour-intensive fields to appear in an upcoming Trades Apparel Campaign.

"Looking for authentic Warehouse or Manufacturing trades people. Ie Quality engineers, Machine operator, CNC machinist, assembler, warehouse, maintenance or installer," the call states.

Workers with specific licenses or certifications for what they do, such as forklift operators and order pickers, are especially needed.

"Talent should feel confident being around heavy machinery," it adds.

Applicants should be between the ages of 22 to 50, but the ad is putting a strong focus on inclusivity, so don't worry about fitting any particular mold.

"We are especially looking for women and other genders, not just men," Sylvia Lee, Jigsaw's real people casting associate, told Narcity.

The gig pays a total of $3,900, which includes $150 for a COVID-19 test and wardrobe fitting, $750 for the session, and $3,000 for the buyout.

Anyone looking to apply needs to submit their application by July 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

You'll also need to be available for the following dates:

  • August 2, 2022, for a Zoom interview
  • August 11 to 12, 2022, for a COVID-19 test
  • August 10, 2022, for a wardrobe fitting
  • August 13 to 14, 2022, for the shooting date

Proof of vaccination is required. If you are not vaccinated, you'll need to provide evidence of medical exemption.

Trades Apparel Campaign

Salary: $3,900

Company: Jigsaw Casting

Who Should Apply: Men and women ages 22 to 50 who work a trade.

Apply Here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...