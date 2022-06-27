NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto casting call

A Toronto Casting Call Wants To Pay Women With Tattoos $1,500 To Appear In A Commercial

Tatted ladies, where you at?

Toronto Staff Writer
A tattooed person being photographed. Right: The CN tower.

Marie-Michèle Bouchard | Unsplash, Google Maps

Are you a proud tatted-up woman in your 20s? Well, congratulations! You've just qualified to receive $1,500. Don't worry, this isn't a junk email scam. It's a Toronto casting call.

Mann Casting, a non-union talent agency, is looking for tattooed women ages 20 to 28 years old to appear in an upcoming skincare commercial.

The job is open to females of any ethnicity and body type. However, it's worth noting that interested applicants should have "very cool, contemporary tattoos," with full sleeves and other large-scale tattoos being the most ideal.

Also, tattoos must be cleared for use by the artist who created them, so you might want to give your tattoo artist a ring before applying.

"Overall they should have their own unique style and give off a bright and fun-loving energy," the call states. "We want them to shine with confidence but still feel accessible and relatable."

If you or anyone you know is interested in applying, they'll have to act fast; you'll need to submit your self-tape by noon on June 28, 2022.

If selected, you must attend a COVID-19 test on July 3 and a possible manicure or pedicure appointment on July 4.

The commercial will shoot on July 5, 2022, with all talent being paid $1,500 plus an additional $100 for a COVID-19 test.

According to the casting call, the online ad will be used for a single year, so don't worry. It will not follow you around forever.

Skin Cream Commercial

Salary: $1,500

Company: Mann Casting

Who Should Apply: Tattooed women ages 20 to 28 years old who are comfortable being filmed

Apply Here

