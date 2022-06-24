Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $7K If You've Got A Great Fashion Sense
Are you the stylish one in your friend group?
Are you so downright fashionable that you don't know what to do with your on-fleek self? Well, good news. There's a Toronto casting call for that.
Milo Casting, an Ontario-based agency, is looking for stylish individuals 18 or older to appear in an upcoming ad campaign.
The call is accepting submissions from all ethnicities, gender identities, and styles. So, the only thing you have to be is your gorgeous self. People with tattoos, piercing, funky hairstyles, and dyed hair are also being encouraged to apply.
The agency says no previous modelling experience is necessary to land the job. However, if you've got a background in dance, that's a definite plus.
Those selected to appear in the project will be paid between $4,000 and $7,000.
Before applying, you'll need to make sure you have a few photos of yourself that reflect your style, with applicants being warned not to include any pictures where they're wearing a mask, hat, or sunglasses.
Anyone interested in applying must be able to attend an audition on July 4, 2022, and a follow-up fitting on either the 7th or the 6th.
You'll also need to keep your schedule open between July 10 to 12, as you may be required for 2 to 3 days of shooting.
It's worth noting that the call applies to Ontario residents only, and those interested in taking part may be required to take a COVID-19 test before the shoot, which will be covered by production.
Overall, the call serves as an excellent opportunity for anyone looking to dip their toes in the modelling game and pay a couple of months' rent while they're at it!
Fashionable Ad Campaign
Salary: $4,000 to $7,000
Company: Milo Casting
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a strong fashion sense that's comfortable in front of the camera.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.