Adam Sandler Was Spotted In Toronto Wearing His Signature Look & Posing With Fans
The comedy legend is in town and casting for his next project.
Adam Sandler has been spotted in Toronto, and the famous actor has been taking the time to pose with his fans on the street.
Sandler's new movie, You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah! is casting for background performers in the GTA, with filming set to take place from June 29 to August 12. So, that may have something to do with the actor's visit to the 6ix.
Sandler was spotted by several fans in Yorkville, with one Instagram user posting a selfie of them together on June 21, captioned "When you work in the 6ix and meet up @adamsandler cycling."
Leiry Ero told Narcity she spotted Sandler cycling in Yorkville on Tuesday at around 6:30 p.m. after work and that he was "super nice" and agreed to take a photo with her.
Another Instagram user posted a photo of Sandler in Yorkville on June 21, showcasing his signature look of an oversized shirt and athletic shorts with the caption, "Who is that that's in my hood @adamsandler."
The household name actor couldn't catch a break from his fans with another Instagram user posted a selfie with him on Instagram on June 21 with a bandaid under his eye.
Ryan Alexander Edmond told Narcity he spotted Sandler leaving a restaurant on June 20 at around 7:30 p.m. After letting the actor know he's "always loved his movies," Edmond asked for a quick picture.
"He said, 'I gotcha buddy' and we took a picture."
Although not all of Sandler's admirers asked him for a photo, some just took them behind his back.
I just passed by Adam Sandler!
I guess he is filming a movie in Toronto
I feel bad for him because people were just taking photos with him without asking first and he seemed really nice about it
At least I took a photo sneakily behind his back like a decent human being! pic.twitter.com/DrxypQB94W
— Jeanette (@JeanetteDeFrias) June 21, 2022
A Twitter user posted two photos of the actor in front of a Toronto patio with the caption, "I just passed by Adam Sandler! I guess he is filming a movie in Toronto I feel bad for him because people were just taking photos with him without asking first and he seemed really nice about it At least I took a photo sneakily behind his back like a decent human being!"