Adam Sandler Played Hoops With A Fan At A Toronto Park & Apparently He Has Amazing Passes
"It was a surreal experience."
Adam Sandler played a game of pickup basketball with fans on a court at a Toronto park last month.
The Hustle star and his iconic love for basketball is well known, and 21-year-old Ismail Abdelhalim and his brother just happened to win the lottery of being in the right place at the right time.
On June 25, Abdelhalim and his brother were at Ramsden Park looking to play a couple of games when a stranger came up to their hoop and started shooting.
"Suddenly, this older gentleman comes up to our hoop and starts shooting, we were confused, and I was quick to point out the outfit he was wearing as something only Adam Sandler would wear. You can guess how surprised I was when I got a good look at his face," Abdelhalim told Narcity.
A few days before his run-in with Sandler, Abdelhalim watched a TikTok video about the actor saying he likes to play basketball in whatever city he works in.
"I brought up the TikTok I watched, and he chuckled then asked me if I wanted to play with him."
Abdelhalim says he was "delighted" and "couldn't pass on that once in a lifetime offer."
Sandler and Abdelhalim's team won every game, and according to Abdelhalim, Sandler is a "very decent" player with a wicked pass.
"At the end of our games, he told me I was actually good at playing basketball, and that meant a lot coming from him," the fan said.
"All in all, he was a really humble guy that everyone seemed to love."
Sandler is in Toronto filming his upcoming movie You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah!so if you spot him on the courts this summer, you may be able to play a round of ball with the legend too.