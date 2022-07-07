NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

adam sandler

Adam Sandler Played Hoops With A Fan At A Toronto Park & Apparently He Has Amazing Passes

"It was a surreal experience."

Toronto Staff Writer
Ismail Abdelhalim and Adam Sandler.

Ismail Abdelhalim and Adam Sandler.

@ismailmehrz | Instagram

Adam Sandler played a game of pickup basketball with fans on a court at a Toronto park last month.

The Hustle star and his iconic love for basketball is well known, and 21-year-old Ismail Abdelhalim and his brother just happened to win the lottery of being in the right place at the right time.

On June 25, Abdelhalim and his brother were at Ramsden Park looking to play a couple of games when a stranger came up to their hoop and started shooting.

"Suddenly, this older gentleman comes up to our hoop and starts shooting, we were confused, and I was quick to point out the outfit he was wearing as something only Adam Sandler would wear. You can guess how surprised I was when I got a good look at his face," Abdelhalim told Narcity.

A few days before his run-in with Sandler, Abdelhalim watched a TikTok video about the actor saying he likes to play basketball in whatever city he works in.

"I brought up the TikTok I watched, and he chuckled then asked me if I wanted to play with him."

Abdelhalim says he was "delighted" and "couldn't pass on that once in a lifetime offer."

Sandler and Abdelhalim's team won every game, and according to Abdelhalim, Sandler is a "very decent" player with a wicked pass.

"At the end of our games, he told me I was actually good at playing basketball, and that meant a lot coming from him," the fan said.

"All in all, he was a really humble guy that everyone seemed to love."

Sandler is in Toronto filming his upcoming movie You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah!so if you spot him on the courts this summer, you may be able to play a round of ball with the legend too.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...