NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

adam sandler

Someone Apparently Mistook A Toronto City Councillor For Adam Sandler & Was 'Unimpressed'

Imagine the Sandman in a City Council meeting.

Toronto Associate Editor
Adam Sandler. Right: Toronto city councillor, Josh Matlow.

Adam Sandler. Right: Toronto city councillor, Josh Matlow.

@adamsandler | Instagram, JMatlow | Facebook

Seeing a celebrity walk the streets of Toronto is pretty common, so much so that one woman apparently thought she saw Adam Sandler instead of a local city councillor.

On Tuesday, August 23, the city councillor for Toronto-St. Paul's, Josh Matlow, tweeted about his interaction with a woman somewhere on Eglinton last night.

According to Matlow, she had approached him and said that he "looked familiar" but didn't initially say who Matlow reminded her of.

"She then looked closely at me and yelled out, 'I know who you are!'. I smiled and responded, 'Yes, I'm your city councillor'," the tweet reads.

Apparently, though, Matlow wasn't actually who she thought he was.

"'Oh', she replied (clearly unimpressed), 'I thought you were Adam Sandler'."

Now, to this unidentified woman's credit, Sandler was in town filming his new movie You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah!

All summer long the Sandman was spotted throughout the 6ix.

Sandler shot some hoops with a group of complete and total strangers at Ramsden Park, and he gave an 11-year-old a high-five and words of encouragement after dinner at Toronto's ritzy Yorkville neighbourhood.

Tons of locals snapped pics with the Sandman, too, so a sighting wasn't that uncommon for Torontonians over the last few months. A dog groomer in the 6ix even spotted Sandler's bulldog, Bagel, and got to groom the pup, too.

But, it looks like Sandler's movie might have wrapped up and finished filming. In the casting call looking for extras in his latest project, they were looking to hire background actors up until August 12, which was just under two weeks ago.

Hard to say if the city counsellor is a real Sandler lookalike, or if it was just one fan's wishful thinking.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...