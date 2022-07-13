An 11-Year-Old Toronto Boy Got To Meet Drake & Adam Sandler On The Same Night In Yorkville
Adam Sandler told him he was a "good boy."
A Toronto family had an eventful birthday dinner in Yorkville last Friday.
Shannon Shorten, her husband and their two sons, Harrison, 11, and Jack, 19, were out for dinner at STK Steakhouse in Yorkville on July 8, celebrating and afterwards, they ran into Adam Sandler and Drake.
After dinner, at around 8:30 p.m., the family was walking along Yorkville towards Hazelton when they spotted a swarm of paparazzi and a Mercedes followed by a string of black SUVs.
Shorten told Narcity they asked the paparazzi who they were waiting for, and one of them said Drake had just gone into ONE Restaurant.
"They said, 'He probably won't be in there for very long if you want to wait.' So we were just across the street kind of waiting thinking we'd get a picture of him," Shorten said.
As they were waiting, Jack spotted Sandler walking down the street towards ONE, and Shorten and Harrison ran across the street to get a closer look.
"Adam was out of his car and walked through the patio of ONE, and everyone started clapping and giving him a round of applause for his performance in his movie Hustle on Netflix," Shorten shared.
"Harrison was yelling, 'Adam! Adam!' and he waved to Harrison and went inside ONE."
But, that wasn't the end of their celebrity adventure. Around five minutes later, Sandler came out of the front of the restaurant, and Harrison shared a special moment with the actor.
"Harrison ran over and was like 'Adam!' and [Sandler] put up his hand to give Harrison a high five."
Shorten says it was the "cutest moment to capture" because it was just "pure shock and joy."
Harrison and Sandler started walking together, and the actor reportedly patted Harrison on the chest and said, "You're a good boy. You're a good boy. You're a good boy. You're gonna do well in school."
"I never thought Adam Sandler would give me a pat on the chest or a high five. It was cool. It was awesome," Harrison told Narcity.
"You can tell he's a great dad because he could tell that was important to a kid, to just actually acknowledge him. Which was so nice," said Shorten.
Sandler then headed to his car as the crowd shouted out, "Hey Sandman!" and "Adam!"
But then the 6ix God appeared
A few minutes later, Drake exited the restaurant surrounded by his crew, and Harrison asked if he could get a photo with the rapper.
Drake didn't stop for a pic, but he apparently made eye contact with Harrison and gave him a nod.
Shorten says Harrison is still riding the high five high and hopes to be cast as an extra in Sandlers' latest movie since he's given the Sandman some publicity.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.