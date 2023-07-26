Here's Everything New On Netflix Canada In August 2023 For You To Binge Watch
You'll see new seasons of Heartstopper and the Ultimatum!
Netflix Canada just released what new tv shows and films will hit the streaming platform in August 2023.
Get your popcorn and snacks ready for a binge marathon next month because Netflix Canada is bringing back a new season ofHeartstopperand the The Ultimatumalong with a new documentary DEPP V HEARD exploring the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and much more.
Unfortunately, with brand new content on the platform, some content will be leaving Netflix Canada next month to make room for the new – so you may want to make some time this August for a few rewatches before they're gone.
You can see what new content is headed for Netflix Canada and what will be leaving the platform in August below.
What's new on Netflix Canada for August?
The romantic teen drama Heartstopper will be returning for a second season on August 3, and fans will be able to catch up with Nick and Charlie as they dive into exams, prom and a trip to Paris, all while navigating their friendships and future.
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2 will also drop on August 3, as Lisa, a romantic interest of defence attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) trial approaches.
If you're looking for a star-studded movie to dive into next month, Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot, will be dropping on August 11. The film follows Gadot's character Rachel Stone on an M16 mission where she pretends to be an inexperienced tech but is really a part of a peacekeeping organization that uses technology to destroy global threats.
During the mission, a hacker, played by Alia Bhatt, puts a kink into the mission and her two personas collide in what is sure to be an intense adventure.
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On will return with its second season later in the month on August 30, so if you're looking for a reality TV fix – look no further.
This show follows five indecisive couples where one partner is ready for marriage, and the other isn't. The couples will have to choose to get married or break up in five weeks as they date other people and even move in with another potential partner. (Talk about drama.)
Anime fans will be blessed next month as One Piece, one of Japan's top-selling manga series, hits Netflix on August 31. This series will follow Monkey D. Luffy, an adventurer who travels from his small village in search of a legendary treasure in order to become King of the Pirates.
Jake Paul fans will also be able to dive into Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child a documentary onhow the prankster and YouTube star became a professional boxer on August 1.
Adam Sandler's movie You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah will be arriving on Netflix on August 25.
The movie was actually shot in Ontario and follows Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine), who have been dreaming of their bat mitzvahs together, but boy drama and Hebrew school drama pull these best friends apart, and things don't go exactly as planned.
What's coming to Netflix Canada this August?
- Guns & Gulaabs – TBD
- Risqué Business: Taiwan – TBD
- Untold: Volume 3 – August 1
- Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child – August 1
- 47 Metres Down – August 1
- The Angry Birds Movie – August 1
- Coming to America – August 1
- No Strings Attached – August 1
- Not Another Teen Movie – August 1
- Rush Hour– August 1
- The Smurfs – August 1
- The Smurfs 2 – August 1
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Seasons 9-11 – August 1
- The Sweetest Thing – August 1
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby – August 1
- Two Weeks Notice – August 1
- Mark Cavendish: Never Enough – August 2
- Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food – August 2
- Scream (1996) – August 2
- Soulcatcher – August 2
- Head to Head – August 3
- Heartstopper: Season 2 – August 3
- The Last Hours of Mario Biondo – August 3
- The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2 – August 3
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead – August 3
- The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge – August 4
- Fatal Seduction: Volume 2 – August 4
- Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 8 – August 7
- Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City – August 8
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 – August 8
- Untold: Johnny Football – August 8
- Zombieverse – August 8
- Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop – August 9
- Jagun Jagun –August 10
- The Lost City – August 10
- Marry My Dead Body – August 10
- The Matrix Resurrections – August 10
- Mech Cadets – August 10
- Painkiller – August 10
- Down for Love – August 11
- Heart of Stone – August 11
- Behind Your Touch – August 12
- Jared Freid: 37 and Single – August 15
- The Mummy – August 15
- Untold: Hall of Shame – August 15
- At Home With The Furys – August 16
- The Chosen One – August 16
- DEPP V HEARD – August 16
- My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2 – August 17
- The Upshaws: Part 4 – August 17
- 10 Days of a Bad Man – August 18
- Love, Sex and 30 Candles – August 18
- Mask Girl – August 18
- The Monkey King – August 18
- LIGHTHOUSE – August 22
- Untold: Swamp Kings – August 22
- The Big Short – August 23
- Destined with You – August 23
- Squared Love Everlasting – August 23
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 – August 23
- Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2 – August 24
- Ragnarok: Season 3 – August 24
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – August 24
- Who is Erin Carter? – August 24
- Killer Book Club – August 25
- You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah – August 25
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – August 30
- Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones – August 30
- Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins – August 30
- Choose Love – August 31
- Karate Sheep: Season 2 – August 31
- One Piece –August 31
What's leaving Netflix Canada in August?
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall – August 9
- Love Actually – August 9
- She's the Man – August 9
- 22 Jump Street – August 19
- Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3 – August 24
- Gotham: Seasons 1-5 – August 25
- Mom: Seasons 1-8 – August 31