Here's Everything New Coming To Disney+ & Amazon's Prime Video In Canada In August 2023
New Star Wars and more The Summer I Turned Pretty!
The August 2023 streaming release schedule is packed with TV and movie hits from both Disney+ and Amazon's Prime Video, including the highly-anticipated Star Wars series Ahsoka and the finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2.
Here are the new releases to expect from Disney+ Canada and Prime Video Canada in August 2023.
Note that this list is subject to change, with new titles potentially being added and others delayed, especially with the Hollywood actors and writers strikes potentially messing up timelines for certain titles. We'll update it with any major changes as they happen.
What's coming to Disney Plus Canada in August 2023?
Marvel fans will get a chance to watch Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3at home this month on Disney+, just in case you haven't cried over a raccoon yet in 2023. The film wraps up director James Gunn's music-filled Marvel trilogy while leaving the door open for more solo adventures with some of its cast, including new addition Adam Warlock (Will Poulter).
Later in the month, Canadian Disney+ subscribers can expect Rosario Dawson to reprise her role as the titular Jedi in Ahsoka, which promises to lean heavily into the lore of the Star Wars: Rebels animated series. The character of Ahsoka Tano started in animation before Dawson first played her in a live-action episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+. Now, we'll get to see her slice her way through her own series.
Selena Gomez will also be back on Disney+ in Season 3 of Only Murders In The Building, which kicks off August 8. The third season promises to reunite Gomez with co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. Tina Fey and Paul Rudd are also expected to return, while the great Meryl Streep will also be joining the cast this year. The woman gets nominated for awards all the time, so will this be her chance to win a third Emmy Award?
Here's what to expect from Disney+ Canada in August 2023.
August 2, 2023
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (Movie)
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Six Episodes)
August 7, 2023
- Futurama (Season 11 Episode 3)
- Synduality: Noir (New Episode)
August 8, 2023
- Only Murders In The Building (Season 3 Episodes 1 and 2)
August 9, 2023
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Full Season)
August 14, 2023
- Futurama (Season 11 Episode 4)
- Synduality: Noir (New Episode)
August 15, 2023
- Only Murders In The Building (Season 3 Episode 3)
August 16, 2023
- Miguel Wants To Fight (Movie)
August 21, 2023
- Futurama (Season 11 Episode 5)
- Synduality: Noir (New Episode)
August 22, 2023
- Only Murders In The Building (Season 3 Episode 4)
August 23, 2023
- Star Wars: Ahsoka (Season 1 Episodes 1 and 2)
August 25, 2023
- Vacation Friends 2 (Movie)
August 28, 2023
- Futurama (Season 11 Episode 6)
- Synduality: Noir (New Episode)
August 29, 2023
- A Murder At The End Of The World (Movie)
- Only Murders In The Building (Season 3 Episode 5)
August 30, 2023
- Star Wars: Ahsoka (Season 1 Episode 3)
- Impure (Season 4)
What's coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in August 2023?
Amazon subscribers can watch the rest of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 on Prime Video in August, with the finale dropping on August 18. The series won plenty of hearts with Season 1 and has remained a hit since its Season 2 premiere in July.
Fans of Casey McQuiston's novel Red, White & Royal Blue will also get to see the gay romantic comedy as a live-action adaptation on Prime Video on August 11. The film is all about a prince (Nicholas Galitzine) and a U.S. president's son (Taylor Zakhar Perez) falling for each other during an official visit. Uma Thurman plays the president and from the sounds of her Southern accent, she had a lot of fun with the role.
Amazon will also drop its sports documentary Destination NBA: A G League Odysseyin August. The documentary follows several basketball players on their respective journeys to score a spot with an NBA team. The doc looks like it'll be in the same vein as the hit Formula 1: Drive To Survive series on Netflix, which follows the ins and outs of F1 racers.
August 4, 2023
- The Summer I Turned Pretty (Season 2 Episode 6)
- The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart (Season 1 Episodes 1-3)
August 8, 2023
- Destination NBA: G League Odyssey (Documentary)
August 11, 2023
- Red, White & Royal Blue (Movie)
- The Summer I Turned Pretty (Season 2 Episode 7)
- The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart (Season 1 Episode 4)
August 18, 2023
- The Summer I Turned Pretty (Season 2 Episode 8)
- The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart (Season 1 Episode 5)
- Puppy Love (Movie)
August 25, 2023
- The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart (Season 1 Episode 6)
Both Disney+ and Prime Video have a few other major projects in the works for later this year.
The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has said that Season 4 of the superhero satire won't come out until the Hollywood writers' strike is resolved. Actors recently joined the writers on strike, so that might push us a bit closer to seeing Homelander and Billy Butcher throw down one more time on Prime Video.
In the meantime, The Boys spinoff Gen V is expected to hit in September. The series follows a younger generation of superpowered delinquents in college and it looks just as vulgar and diabolical as the series that spawned it.
Gen V was shot in Toronto, where The Boys is also filmed, and stars Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick, among others.
You can also expect Prime Video to drop its remake of Mr. & Mrs. Smith later in the year. The original Brad Pitt/Angelina Jolie film is getting reimagined as a TV series with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine playing the married spies.
Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was originally supposed to be Mrs. Smith but she left due to creative differences with Glover a few years ago.
The Wheel Of Time Season 2 will be at the top of Prime Video's list for next month with a release date of September 1.
If you didn't catch The Little Mermaid in theatres earlier this year, you can expect that to drop on Disney+ at some point in the next few months, although no exact date has been set.
Jude Law's live-action series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is expected to make its Disney+ debut sometime later this year, while Tom Hiddleston is also expected to return in Season 2 of Marvel's Loki in the second half of 2023.
Marvel is also expected to release What If? Season 2 and X-Men '97, a revival of the 1990s cartoon with the killer theme song, sometime this year. Disney typically spaces out its Marvel and Star Wars shows to keep them from overlapping, so expect that to play a role in their schedule over the remainder of the year.
So while we might be stuck waiting for some shows with the Hollywood strikes underway, there are still plenty of great things to expect in the months ahead!