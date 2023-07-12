Jenna Ortega & Daniel Radcliffe Just Got Emmy Nominations & Ryan Reynolds Could Win One Too
Can you win an Emmy for best TikTok dance?
The 2023 Emmy nominations are out and there’s a legit chance that Daniel Radcliffe, Ryan Reynolds and Jenna Ortega could all win on a night that’s also shaping up to be dominated by Succession and The White Lotus.
TV’s version of the Oscars dropped its 2023 nominations on Wednesday and there are a ton of shows getting nods this year, from new hits like The Last Of Us, Daisy Jones & The Six and Wednesday to series that said goodbye, including Ted Lasso and Better Call Saul.
Succession leads all other shows with 27 nominations, including a boatload of acting nods for the cast. Kieran Culkin, Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong are all up for Best Actor in a Drama Series, although there are a few others in the category including the internet's daddy Pedro Pascal for The Last Of Us, which was shot in Calgary, Alberta.
Meanwhile, Jenna Ortega earned a Best Actress, Comedy nomination for Netflix's Wednesday, while Daniel Radcliffe is up for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for his comic performance in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.
The Supporting Actress, Drama category is absolutely dominated by The White Lotus, with five different actresses from the show up for the award, including Aubrey Plaza and Jennifer Coolidge.
Martin Short is the only Canadian directly nominated for a major award (Best Actor, Comedy for Only Murders In The Building), but Ryan Reynolds' docu-series Welcome To Wrexham did get a bunch of technical nominations along with a nod for Best Unstructured Reality Program. The competition for that award includes Netflix's Selling Sunset and Indian Matchmaking.
"The story of Wrexham has resonated with millions of people because you don't have to be Welsh or a football fan to be moved by this town," Reynolds tweeted after the Emmy announcement. "We are so grateful for today's 6 Emmy Nominations and are continuously honored the people of Wrexham allow us to tell their tale."
Disney's Star Wars franchise earned its first big Emmy nomination with Andor, which was nominated for Best Drama and Best Drama Writing. House Of The Dragon, HBO's first Game Of Thrones prequel, also earned a nomination for Best Outstanding Drama.
One of the funniest nominations on the list might be a Best Supporting Actor, Comedy nod for James Marsden, who plays himself in Jury Duty.
Here's everything you need to know about the nominations and the show.
Who are the Emmy nominees for 2023?
Best Drama
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House Of The Dragon
- The Last Of Us
- Succession
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Best Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
Best Drama Actor
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Drama Actress
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Comedy Actor
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Comedy Actress
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Best Drama Supporting Actor
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
- Theo James, The White Lotus
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Will Sharp, The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Drama Supporting Actress
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Best Comedy Supporting Actor
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Comedy Supporting Actress
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Best Limited Or Anthology Series
- Beef
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
- Taron Egerton, Blackbird
- Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
- Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
- Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
- Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Ali Wong, Beef
Best TV Movie
- Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
- Fire Island
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Prey
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Best Talk Series
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- The Problem With Jon Stewart
Best Structured Reality Program
- Antiques Road Show
- Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
- Love Is Blind
- Queer Eye
- Shark Tank
Best Unstructured Reality Program
- Indian Matchmaking
- RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
- Selling Sunset
- Vanderpump Rules
- Welcome To Wrexham
You can find the full list of Emmy nominations on the Emmy website.
When are the 2023 Emmy Awards?
The 2023 Emmy Awards are currently scheduled for Monday, September 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.
The ceremony will honour TV shows that aired between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023, which is why you're seeing shows from both years on the nominee list.
No host has been set for the show and the date itself could be moved, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That's because there's currently a major writers' strike going on in Hollywood and the actors' union could be joining them in the weeks ahead. If either or both of those groups are still on strike in September, the Emmys could be delayed.
Who got the most Emmy nominations in 2023?
HBO's Succession got the most Emmy Award nominations in 2023 with 27 noms, although it wasn't the only HBO show to capture attention. The Last Of Us was second with 24 nominations and The White Lotus had 23.
Was The Bear nominated for an Emmy?
The Bear actually picked up several 2023 Emmy Award nominations including recognition for Best Outstanding Comedy Series and best Comedy Actor (Jeremy Allen White). Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Jon Bernthal and Oliver Platt all got nominations in their supporting actor categories.
It's worth adding that these noms are for Season 1 of the show, which aired in June 2022. Season 2 just dropped and will be up for awards in 2023.
Thank you, Chef!