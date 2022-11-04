Daniel Radcliffe Revealed The Weird Al Yankovic Song He Loves Most & 'No Wonder' He Chose It
"What a surprise!"
You can’t play Weird Al Yankovic on screen without getting to know his songs, and Daniel Radcliffe says there’s one in particular that truly speaks to him.
Radcliffe doesn’t get a chance to sing his favourite song while starring in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, but we can just imagine him singing it in the shower or in the car.
That song of course is White And Nerdy, Yankovic’s parody of the song Ridin’.
“I was literally talking to a white nerdy-looking journalist earlier,” Radcliffe said in a recent roundtable interview about the movie, which also featured Yankovic himself.
“He was like, that was one of my favourite songs growing up, and I was like yeah, me too. And then I was like yeah, no wonder... What a surprise.”
In a perfect parallel, Yankovic also admitted that White And Nerdy is probably the song that best describes his own life.
“That’s a very biographical number,” he said.
The film is a larger-than-life parody of classic biopics, much like everything else that Yankovic has put out over the last few decades. For instance, he did not in fact write Eat It before Michael Jackson wrote Beat It, nor did he team up with Madonna to take out a Colombian drug cartel, as depicted in the film.
However, Yankovic did reveal the one bizarre moment from the film that actually did set him on his path to comedic stardom as a child.
"There was, in fact, a door-to-door accordion salesman that came along in my neighbourhood," he said.
Radcliffe added that one of the strangest parts of the whole experience for him was actually learning to play the accordion from Yankovic himself.
"I will take that to my grave," he said. "I had accordion lessons with Al Yankovic."
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is available to stream for free on the Roku Channel right now.