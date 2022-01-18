Trending Tags

Daniel Radcliffe Will Play Weird Al Yankovic In A Biopic & It'll Be Anything But Normal

Fans joked that it'll be a step up from Harry Potter.

Funny or Die | Youtube, Courtesy: Roku

"Weird Al" Yankovic is getting his own biopic on Roku, and he'll be played by none other than Daniel Radcliffe, a.k.a. Harry Potter himself.

Roku says the film will be a "tell-all" following the iconic musician's life — and his iconic song parodies.

Eric Appel of Funny or Die will direct the movie and write it alongside Yankovic, who is a five-time Grammy winner as well as the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time.

"When Weird Al first sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn’t believe any of it, but I knew that we had to make a movie about it," Appel said in a news release.

Radcliffe has taken some very different roles since he played Harry Potter in recent years, but this time he'll be stepping into the role of a real famous person.

Yankovic is one of music's best-selling musicians of all time and one of the only artists to get a top-40 hit in each of the last four decades, along with Michael Jackson and Madonna.

Yankovic joked that taking this role will define Radcliffe's career — more so than playing a certain boy wizard.

"I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for," he said, as reported by Rolling Stone.

Fans on Twitter also weighed in, congratulating the actor on the role, and joking that the pressure is on for him to perform.

"This isn’t gonna be your usual Harry Potter walk in the park type bulls---. This is a real f------ role. Ain’t gonna be no Hagrid coming to ur rescue on this one bro," said one user, @rajat_suresh.

Production for WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story will kick off in Los Angeles in early February.

Radcliffe's other project will soon be released; a romantic comedy film calledThe Lost City, along Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

