The First Photo From The 'Harry Potter' Reunion Shows Harry, Ron & Hermione 20 Years Later

We have so many feelings 😭😭😭

@harrypotterfilm | Instagram

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have grown up a lot since the first Harry Potter movie but put them in a room together and all we see is Harry, Hermione and Ron reunited.

HBO Max has released a first look at its upcoming Return to Hogwarts special, and it includes a magical photo of the main trio back together again.

The photo shows the three actors sitting in cozy chairs on the Hogwarts set, where they're seemingly deep in conversation.

"Like they never left," the caption reads.

The photo immediately brought up so many feelings and fans filled the comments with their reactions.

"I am EMOTIONAL," one person wrote.

"GONNA CRY" another added.

Radcliffe, Watson and Grint have carried on with their acting careers since their Potter days, so it's not like we don't know what they look like today. But after so many years, seeing them together really gets brings out our nostalgia.

The upcoming HBO Max special will reunite nearly everyone from the original cast of the first film, along with other actors who played key characters later in the franchise.

Director Chris Columbus will also be part of the special, as the cast and crew of the first Harry Potter look back at the series with 20 years of hindsight.

One notable absence from the reunion is You-Know-Who, author J.K. Rowling. The franchise creator has become a divisive figure for her frequent controversial comments about trans people on social media, and she has not said anything about the reunion to date.

The highly-anticipated special drops on New Year's Day to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the one that launched the film franchise way back in 2001.

