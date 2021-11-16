Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
harry potter

A Harry Potter Reunion Is Coming To HBO Max & The Returning Cast List Is Truly Magical

It's a 20th anniversary special to bewitch the mind and ensnare the senses!

A Harry Potter Reunion Is Coming To HBO Max & The Returning Cast List Is Truly Magical
Wizarding World | Facebook

Nothing beats the holiday season at Hogwarts — and New Year's Day 2022 is shaping up to be extra magical.

HBO Max just announced its first-ever Harry Potter reunion to mark the 20th anniversary of The Sorcerer's Stone, and they're bringing back just about everyone who starred in the series.

HBO Max's Return to Hogwarts special drops on New Year's Day, and it'll reunite the original cast on the set for a look back at the movie that started it all.

Warner Bros. says it'll be a "magical first-person journey" for fans, with lots of in-depth interviews and new conversations about Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which came out back in 2001.

"There's magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago," Casey Patterson, the executive producer of the special, said in a news release.

Confirmed cast members include the core trio of Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Rupert Grint (Ron) and Emma Watson (Hermione), along with director Chris Columbus and many others.

Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes and Gary Oldman will also be part of the special, although they were introduced later in the series.

The rest of the confirmed cast includes:

  • Robbie Coltrane
  • Imelda Staunton
  • Tom Felton
  • James & Oliver Phelps
  • Mark Williams
  • Bonnie Wright
  • Alfred Enoch
  • Matthew Lewis
  • Evanna Lynch

Fans will definitely notice the absence of a few beloved actors who have passed away, including Richard Harris (the first Dumbledore) and Alan Rickman (Professor Snape). There was also no mention of author J.K. Rowling in the announcement.

HBO Max will unveil a first look at Return to Hogwarts on November 28, and the special itself will drop at midnight on January 1.

Crave Canada hasn't announced any plans to carry the special yet, but HBO Max says an international release is "coming soon" ahead of the next Fantastic Beasts film, which hits theatres next spring.

That means it's time to dust off your wand and throw on your house scarf, because it's almost time to head back to Hogwarts!

From Your Site Articles

Dan Levy's Cooking Show 'The Big Brunch' Is Casting Right Now But Most Canadians Can't Apply

Guess we won't be able to show off our brunch skills!

@instadanjlevy | Instagram

If you were hoping to get a chance to be on Dan Levy's new cooking show, casting is open right now, but you might not be able to apply.

The Big Brunch is a competition series that will feature undiscovered culinary talents cooking up all things brunch, and it's set to stream on HBO Max sometime in 2022.

Keep Reading Show less

Carrie Bradshaw's 'Sex & The City' Apartment Is On Airbnb & You Can Book It For Super Cheap

And just like that, you'll have one of the best closets in NYC.

Airbnb

If Carrie Bradshaw's brownstone lives rent-free in your head, then why not spend a night there for almost free?

Airbnb has re-created the iconic apartment from Sex and the City and you can book it for just US$23 a night — if you're lucky.

Keep Reading Show less

Dan Levy Is Set To Host A New Cooking Series On HBO Max & Brunch-Lovers Should Tune In

It's probs going to be egg-cellent.

@instadanjlevy | Instagram

Get ready foodies because a new competition series by Dan Levy is no doubt going to serve up some mouth-watering goodness!

In a news release on Monday, November 1, 2021, HBO Max announced that they would be taking on Levy's unscripted cooking competition series The Big Brunch.

Keep Reading Show less

'Dune 2' Was Just Confirmed & Director Denis Villeneuve Says It'll Be 'More Fun'

That means more Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya 🤩

Warner Bros. Pictures | YouTube

Dust yourself off because Dune is officially coming back for part 2.

Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. announced a sequel to the sci-fi epic on Tuesday, which means Canadian director Denis Villeneuve will get a chance to finish what he started in the first movie.

Keep Reading Show less