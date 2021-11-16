A Harry Potter Reunion Is Coming To HBO Max & The Returning Cast List Is Truly Magical
It's a 20th anniversary special to bewitch the mind and ensnare the senses!
Nothing beats the holiday season at Hogwarts — and New Year's Day 2022 is shaping up to be extra magical.
HBO Max just announced its first-ever Harry Potter reunion to mark the 20th anniversary of The Sorcerer's Stone, and they're bringing back just about everyone who starred in the series.
HBO Max's Return to Hogwarts special drops on New Year's Day, and it'll reunite the original cast on the set for a look back at the movie that started it all.
Warner Bros. says it'll be a "magical first-person journey" for fans, with lots of in-depth interviews and new conversations about Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which came out back in 2001.
"There's magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago," Casey Patterson, the executive producer of the special, said in a news release.
Confirmed cast members include the core trio of Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Rupert Grint (Ron) and Emma Watson (Hermione), along with director Chris Columbus and many others.
Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes and Gary Oldman will also be part of the special, although they were introduced later in the series.
The rest of the confirmed cast includes:
- Robbie Coltrane
- Imelda Staunton
- Tom Felton
- James & Oliver Phelps
- Mark Williams
- Bonnie Wright
- Alfred Enoch
- Matthew Lewis
- Evanna Lynch
Fans will definitely notice the absence of a few beloved actors who have passed away, including Richard Harris (the first Dumbledore) and Alan Rickman (Professor Snape). There was also no mention of author J.K. Rowling in the announcement.
HBO Max will unveil a first look at Return to Hogwarts on November 28, and the special itself will drop at midnight on January 1.
Crave Canada hasn't announced any plans to carry the special yet, but HBO Max says an international release is "coming soon" ahead of the next Fantastic Beasts film, which hits theatres next spring.
That means it's time to dust off your wand and throw on your house scarf, because it's almost time to head back to Hogwarts!