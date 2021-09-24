Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
fall activities in toronto

You'll Feel Like Harry Potter At This Magical Wizards Fest & Train Ride Near Toronto

It's happening this fall!

You'll Feel Like Harry Potter At This Magical Wizards Fest & Train Ride Near Toronto
@fityourstyle | Instagram, YDHR | Handout

Put on your finest dress robes because the Wizards Festival & Hallows Train Ride is returning to Uxbridge this season and it looks like pure magic.

Hosted by York-Durham Heritage Railway, the enchanting event runs on November 6 and 7 and it will whisk you away to the Wizarding World.

YDHR | Handout

You can enjoy interactive shows, a cursed maze, potions classes, an enchanted alley, and more as you explore the grounds.

There's also a Hallows Express train ride that will take you on a journey to the wizard prison, where two evil sorcerers are planning to escape. It's up to you to help the transport the prisoners to a more secure location before it's too late.

Tickets for both the grounds and the train are available online, and Muggle attire is strictly prohibited.

Wizards Festival

YDHR | Handout

Price: $44.99 + per person

When: November 6 - 7, 2021

Address: 19 Railway St., Uxbridge, ON

Why You Need To Go: Step into a world of magic at this enchanting Wizards Festival.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

A Fall Food Market Is Happening Near Toronto With Hundreds Of Pumpkins & Train Rides

You can feast beneath the stars at this cozy spot.

@nightmarket.to | Instagram, Night Market Toronto | Handout

Fall is the season for pumpkins, cozy vibes and comfort food, and you can find all three at this new autumn food market happening near Toronto.

Night Market Toronto is hosting a Harvest Festival at Square One Shopping Centre starting September 24, and you can enjoy photo ops, food trucks, and more.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Sip High Tea While Riding Through The Fall Colours On A Historic Train Near Toronto

Tickets are on sale now!

YDHR | Handout, YDHR

All aboard! This historic train near Toronto will take you on a scenic fall journey complete with all sorts of treats.

York-Durham Heritage Railway is hosting a Fall High Tea event on October 8, and you can take in the red and orange foliage while indulging in a fancy lunch.

Keep Reading Show less

This Toronto Park Has Breathtaking Fall Views & A Trail Lined With Apple Trees

Lace up those hiking boots.

@itsmeghal | Instagram, @doc.what.matters | Instagram

If you're already dreaming about those fall colours, then you'll want to plan a trip to this stunning spot in Toronto this season.

Rouge National Urban Park is a nature oasis that boasts forested trails, valleys, wetlands and more. The area explodes with colour every fall, and it's definitely worth exploring.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Soar To The Top Of A Red & Gold Escarpment On This Chairlift Near Toronto

Tickets are on sale now!

@conservationhalton | Instagram, @around_waterloo_on | Instagram

You don't need to get on a plane in order to soar over the fall colours this season. This chairlift ride near Toronto will take you flying above the foliage to the top of an escarpment.

Kelso Conservation Area is bringing back its fall colours chairlift rides starting on September 25, and you can enjoy the views of the surrounding escarpment as it transforms with shades of red and orange.

Keep Reading Show less