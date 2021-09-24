You'll Feel Like Harry Potter At This Magical Wizards Fest & Train Ride Near Toronto
It's happening this fall!
Put on your finest dress robes because the Wizards Festival & Hallows Train Ride is returning to Uxbridge this season and it looks like pure magic.
Hosted by York-Durham Heritage Railway, the enchanting event runs on November 6 and 7 and it will whisk you away to the Wizarding World.
You can enjoy interactive shows, a cursed maze, potions classes, an enchanted alley, and more as you explore the grounds.
There's also a Hallows Express train ride that will take you on a journey to the wizard prison, where two evil sorcerers are planning to escape. It's up to you to help the transport the prisoners to a more secure location before it's too late.
Tickets for both the grounds and the train are available online, and Muggle attire is strictly prohibited.
Wizards Festival
Price: $44.99 + per person
When: November 6 - 7, 2021
Address: 19 Railway St., Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into a world of magic at this enchanting Wizards Festival.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.