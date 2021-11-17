All 8 'Harry Potter' Movies Are Coming To Crave Canada Soon So Accio The Popcorn
Get ready to head back to Hogwarts! 🔮
For anyone who's been waiting to relive the magic, there's good news because all eight Harry Potter movies will be streaming soon in Canada!
To mark the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone being released in theatres, Crave announced that the entire collection is dropping on the streaming platform on November 26.
The last Harry Potter movies left Netflix Canada at the end of January 2021 so it's been a while!
Fans of the magical series also have another reason to get excited because a reunion to celebrate the first movie's 20th anniversary is set to be released on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.
In the special, members of the original cast including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will reunite on the iconic sets and take a look back at the Harry Potter film series two decades later.
While Crave hasn't announced that the reunion will be available in Canada, HBO Max said an international release is coming soon.
Crave did share the teaser from HBO Max on its Instagram stories, though, so that might be a good sign for Canadian fans.