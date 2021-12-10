Trending Tags

Here's How To Watch The 'Harry Potter' Reunion Special In Canada

It drops on New Year's Day! ✨

It's almost time to travel to Hogwarts once again and so here's how to stream the Harry Potter reunion special in Canada if you want to get back to the magic of the series.

The HBO Max special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts, is going to be available for streaming in Canada on Crave.

The streaming service will drop the reunion special on January 1, 2022, the same day it's being released in the U.S. on HBO Max.

While there used to be subscription tiers with Crave that would only give access to certain titles, all of the Crave content is now available with both the total and mobile plans.

The total plan is $19.99 plus tax a month but you can get a seven-day free trial when you subscribe directly through Crave for the first time.

Return to Hogwarts will bring the original cast together on the set for a look back at the first movie in the series that was released 20 years ago. It will feature in-depth interviews and conversations with the actors.

The returning cast members include Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Robbie Coltrane and many more.

Radcliffe, Watson and Grint were recently featured in the first photo from the special that showed the iconic trio gathered together again on set.

When the reunion was first announced by HBO Max, there were no details on when the special would be released internationally including if it would be accessible in Canada or how it would be viewed. But now we know!

In November 2021, all eight movies in the Harry Potter series were added to Crave for streaming in Canada.

