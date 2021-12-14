This Toronto Bakery Sells 'Harry Potter' Desserts That Look Straight Out Of Hogwarts
These treats are perfect for eating while watching the reunion special. 🐍
This Toronto bakery will transport you to the Wizarding World with Harry Potter-themed desserts, worthy of being served in the great hall of Hogwarts.
The Grand Order of Divine Sweets told Narcity they are the first Canadian bakery to get an official license from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
Courtesy of The Grand Order of Divine Sweets
Get your sorting hat cupcakes, Hagrid birthday cake, or letter to Hogwarts cookies from the Grand Order Of Divine Sweets, right in time for the upcoming Harry Potter reunion special.
If you already know your house, you can purchase one of four house hat cakes, or you can prepare to be sorted with surprise sorting hat cupcakes. You won't know which house you belong to until you take a bite!
Cakes and cupcakes are available within the Greater Toronto Area, cookies and chocolates can be shipped anywhere in Canada. If you've always wished Mrs. Weasley would make you your own holiday jumper, you can now get some in cookie form. Gluten-free and vegan treat options are available.
The Grand Order of Divine Sweets
Courtesy of The Grand Order of Divine Sweets
Price: $22.50+
Cuisine: Themed cakes, chocolates, cupcakes and cookies.
Address: 1162 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: These desserts look so authentic you'll expect the snitch to fly away! It's the perfect addition for rewatching the Harry Potter franchise, or celebrating the upcoming reunion special.