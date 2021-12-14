Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
best dessert places in toronto

This Toronto Bakery Sells 'Harry Potter' Desserts That Look Straight Out Of Hogwarts

These treats are perfect for eating while watching the reunion special. 🐍

This Toronto Bakery Sells 'Harry Potter' Desserts That Look Straight Out Of Hogwarts
Courtesy of The Grand Order of Divine Sweets

This Toronto bakery will transport you to the Wizarding World with Harry Potter-themed desserts, worthy of being served in the great hall of Hogwarts.

The Grand Order of Divine Sweets told Narcity they are the first Canadian bakery to get an official license from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

This Toronto Bakery Sells 'Harry Potter' Desserts That Look Straight Out Of Hogwarts Courtesy of The Grand Order of Divine Sweets

Get your sorting hat cupcakes, Hagrid birthday cake, or letter to Hogwarts cookies from the Grand Order Of Divine Sweets, right in time for the upcoming Harry Potter reunion special.

If you already know your house, you can purchase one of four house hat cakes, or you can prepare to be sorted with surprise sorting hat cupcakes. You won't know which house you belong to until you take a bite!

Cakes and cupcakes are available within the Greater Toronto Area, cookies and chocolates can be shipped anywhere in Canada. If you've always wished Mrs. Weasley would make you your own holiday jumper, you can now get some in cookie form. Gluten-free and vegan treat options are available.

The Grand Order of Divine Sweets

This Toronto Bakery Sells 'Harry Potter' Desserts That Look Straight Out Of Hogwarts

Courtesy of The Grand Order of Divine Sweets

Price: $22.50+

Cuisine: Themed cakes, chocolates, cupcakes and cookies.

Address: 1162 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: These desserts look so authentic you'll expect the snitch to fly away! It's the perfect addition for rewatching the Harry Potter franchise, or celebrating the upcoming reunion special.

Menu

From Your Site Articles

A Copy Of 'Harry Potter' Just Sold For $471K & That's A New Record For A Not-So-Old Book

You're a collector's item, Harry 🧙📕

Heritage Auctions, @harrypotterfilm | Instagram

Is there a dog-eared copy of Harry Potter & The Philosopher's Stone collecting dust under your bed?

If so, it might be worth more than just its sentimental value.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's How To Watch The 'Harry Potter' Reunion Special In Canada

It drops on New Year's Day! ✨

@harrypotterfilm | Instagram, @hbomax | Instagram

It's almost time to travel to Hogwarts once again and so here's how to stream the Harry Potter reunion special in Canada if you want to get back to the magic of the series.

The HBO Max special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts, is going to be available for streaming in Canada on Crave.

Keep Reading Show less

The First Photo From The 'Harry Potter' Reunion Shows Harry, Ron & Hermione 20 Years Later

We have so many feelings 😭😭😭

@harrypotterfilm | Instagram

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have grown up a lot since the first Harry Potter movie but put them in a room together and all we see is Harry, Hermione and Ron reunited.

HBO Max has released a first look at its upcoming Return to Hogwarts special, and it includes a magical photo of the main trio back together again.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Get Paid To Watch Your Nostalgic Childhood Movies & Tell This US Company About It

Which five movies would be on your list?

@harrypotterfilm | Instagram, @disneyplus | Instagram

If you’ve been feeling a little nostalgic and need an excuse to binge-watch a bunch of your most beloved childhood movies, then this is it.

USDish wants to give U.S. movie lovers a chance to score $1,234 for rewatching any five movies from their childhood.

Keep Reading Show less