Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
harry potter

Kingston Has A 'Harry Potter' Escape Room & You've Just Received Your Acceptance Letter

Will you pass the Triwizard Trials?

Ottawa Staff Writer
Kingston Has A 'Harry Potter' Escape Room & You've Just Received Your Acceptance Letter
Courtesy of Improbable Escapes

Imagine that you've received your acceptance to a world-famous school for students of witchcraft and wizardry, but in this magical realm you must pass the entrance exam first.

Explore a magical place and feel like you've entered the world of Harry Potter at the Improbable Escapes room in Kingston.

The Triwizard Trials, a Hogwarts-inspired escape room will have you challenging your sorcery skills and knowledge of potions brewing and charming beasts. You are tested to prove yourself worthy of attending an infamous institution of magic that only accepts the most promising witchlings and potential warlocks.

The atmosphere is dark and moody and can be compared more to the ends of Harry Potter books and movies where the mood shifts and it is clear that He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named has returned. It is family-friendly and accessible to all ages.

If you are not able to visit Kingston to play, you can join virtually from anywhere in the world. They were the first Canadian company to create live-action escape rooms online. It's an immersive experience with a live game-master.

This experiential gaming company offers other movie-themed escape rooms including Indiana Jones and Zombies, with a second location featuring fairytale-inspired games and has an Alice in Wonderland concept board game café and store.

Improbable Escapes, Triwizard Trials 

Kingston Has A 'Harry Potter' Escape Room & You've Just Received Your Acceptance Letter

Courtesy of Improbable Escapes

Price: $89.85+ minimum ($29.90+ per person for groups larger than three people)

Address: 303 Bagot St. Suite 16B, Kingston, ON

Why You Need To Go: You're able to immerse yourself in a magical world and pretend you've gotten your acceptance letter to a school of witchcraft and wizardry. Will you pass the entrance exam?

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Harry Potter

The Star Of 'Harry Potter & The Cursed Child' Was Just Fired For Alleged Misconduct

James Snyder played an adult Harry in the Broadway show.

@cursedchildus | Instagram

James Snyder has been fired from the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child after allegations of misconduct were made by a costar.

Diane Davis, who plays Ginny Potter, the wife of Snyder's Harry Potter, filed a complaint about Snyder on November 19, just days after the show reopened following the COVID-19 shutdown on Broadway.

Keep Reading Show less
harry potter

You Can Turn Your Phone Into A Harry Potter Wand With These Secret Magical Words

You're a wizard, Siri!

@harrypotterfilm | Instagram, @eve_edmunds | TikTok

Have you always wanted to light up the darkness with a magic word?

OK, so maybe you can already do that with a boring command word to your voice assistant. But now you can add a little magic into the mix with these secret Harry Potter voice commands!

Keep Reading Show less
harry potter

'Harry Potter' Fans Spotted Some Big Mistakes In 'Return To Hogwarts' & They're So Awkward

Did you spot these errors before they were magically updated?

@hbomax | Instagram

Did someone get into the polyjuice potion at Hogwarts again?

Harry Potter fans caught a few awkward cases of mistaken identity in the new Return to Hogwarts special, which reunites members of the original cast for the 20th anniversary of the first film.

Keep Reading Show less
harry potter

JK Rowling Didn't Return For The Harry Potter Reunion Special & We Just Found Out Why

It reportedly had nothing to do with her tweets 👀

@warnermedia | Instagram

HBO Max's Return to Hogwarts brings back nearly everyone who made the first Harry Potter film special — except for the woman who imagined the whole thing into existence.

Author J.K. Rowling did not participate in the highly anticipated special, which reunites the cast and crew of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone on the 20th anniversary of its release. And while she's become a controversial figure for her transphobic comments in recent years, it was reportedly her choice not to come back.

Keep Reading Show less