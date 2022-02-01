Kingston Has A 'Harry Potter' Escape Room & You've Just Received Your Acceptance Letter
Will you pass the Triwizard Trials?
Imagine that you've received your acceptance to a world-famous school for students of witchcraft and wizardry, but in this magical realm you must pass the entrance exam first.
Explore a magical place and feel like you've entered the world of Harry Potter at the Improbable Escapes room in Kingston.
The Triwizard Trials, a Hogwarts-inspired escape room will have you challenging your sorcery skills and knowledge of potions brewing and charming beasts. You are tested to prove yourself worthy of attending an infamous institution of magic that only accepts the most promising witchlings and potential warlocks.
The atmosphere is dark and moody and can be compared more to the ends of Harry Potter books and movies where the mood shifts and it is clear that He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named has returned. It is family-friendly and accessible to all ages.
If you are not able to visit Kingston to play, you can join virtually from anywhere in the world. They were the first Canadian company to create live-action escape rooms online. It's an immersive experience with a live game-master.
This experiential gaming company offers other movie-themed escape rooms including Indiana Jones and Zombies, with a second location featuring fairytale-inspired games and has an Alice in Wonderland concept board game café and store.
Improbable Escapes, Triwizard Trials
Courtesy of Improbable Escapes
Price: $89.85+ minimum ($29.90+ per person for groups larger than three people)
Address: 303 Bagot St. Suite 16B, Kingston, ON
Why You Need To Go: You're able to immerse yourself in a magical world and pretend you've gotten your acceptance letter to a school of witchcraft and wizardry. Will you pass the entrance exam?
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.