A Café Near Toronto Has A Harry Potter Room & It's Like Dining In Hogsmeade Village
You can sip tea at Madam Puddifoot's.💞
You can apparate to a magical world of pink frilly decor and cups of hot tea in Madam Puddifoot's tea room.
La Maison Rose is a whimsical café in Grimsby, perfect for lovers of all things pink, and they often switch up their decor and theme. The latest is a Harry Potter dining room, where you'll feel like you're dining in Hogsmeade.
While the front of the café has the classic pink decor it is known for, the dining room is a bit of a hidden nook, that while still pink, has the fantastical feeling of being in the wizarding world.
Madam Puddifoot's tea room is known for being a little tacky and cozy, full of lace, bows and teacups. The essence is captured beautifully, the only difference is that you won't see a bunch of teenage wizards and witches kissing between tables... probably.
The Harry Potter dining room has its own menu and reservations are required. They serve an Italian dinner menu on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, whereas it is a café style menu with Madam Puddifoot theme options on Saturday and Sunday. One of the unique menu items is a smoking pot of tea that looks like you've just concocted a potion in Professor Snape's class. Check the menu for chocolate frogs and Bertie Botts beans.
La Maison Rose
Courtesy of Anna Kim | My Travelanthropy
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian Dinner & Bistro Café
Address: 420 Winston Rd., Grimsby, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can transport yourself to the wizarding world of Harry Potter with dinner or dessert in Madam Puddifoot's. They have a unique menu and all the whimsical pink decor you'd expect to see in the Hogsmeade tea room.
