Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
afternoon tea ontario

8 Ontario Tea Rooms Where You Can Sip Away Like You're In The English Countryside

Dine like royalty.🫖👑

Ottawa Staff Writer
Afternoon tea service at The Watering Can. Right: High tea at Blue Willow Tea Shop.

Afternoon tea service at The Watering Can. Right: High tea at Blue Willow Tea Shop.

@hungrysheepie | Instagram, @kai_xin_wang | Instagram

Hold those pinkies up, there are tons of places to enjoy afternoon tea in Ontario and you'll feel like you're dining in the English countryside.

From quaint British-inspired cafes to bright pink tea rooms and picturesque outdoor patios, there is high tea to be had across the province. You can indulge in scones, sweets and bite-sized sandwiches at these eight Ontario tea rooms.

The Wild Tart

Price: $42+ afternoon tea

Address: 61 Metcalfe St., Elora, ON

Why You Need To Go: With a casual cafe atmosphere, you can enjoy high tea in this European-style patisserie. The afternoon tea includes a pot of tea with a mix of finger sandwiches, scones, and pastries. There are different tea options including prosecco, soup, vegan treats or savoury-only selections.

Menu

La Maison Rose 

Price: Varies from latte drinks to full meals

Address: 420 Winston Rd., Grimsby, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can apparate to the world of Harry Potter in an all-pink tea room designed to look like Madam Puddifoot's. They serve Italian meals in the evenings from Thursday to Saturday, with the weekends focused on dessert, pastries and coffee.

Menu

After Queen Tea Shop

Price: $33+ per person

Address: 7355 Bayview Ave., Thornhill, ON

Why You Need To Go: You would take a step back in time to the Victorian era, truly having afternoon tea like a queen at this quaint tea house. High tea is served daily and reservations are highly recommended.

Menu

The Watering Can

Price: $40+ per person

Address: 3711 King St., Vineland, ON

Why You Need To Go: In both a cafe and flower market, you can sip tea and eat pastries surrounded by tropical plants. Reservations for Garden Tea are required, for a specific time slot. It's a bright, unique spot to enjoy afternoon tea and 3 tiers of goodies.

Menu

The Vanitea Room

Price: $35 tea sampler

Address: 551 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Whether you're in the mood for bottomless mimosas or afternoon tea, this tea salon and eatery will feel like you've fallen down the rabbit hole into Wonderland. You can enjoy your meal in their whimsical tea house or in the sunshine on the patio.

Menu

The Boathouse Tea Room

Price: $25 high tea per person

Address:

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy an afternoon of high tea or a treat of ice cream on the edge of a quiet river. The high tea includes coffee or tea, with scones, sweets, tiny sandwiches and fruit on a 3-tier stand. It will feel like you're in a small English town where the tea time views can't be beat.

Menu

Abigail's Tea House

Price: $40 high tea per person

Address: 2 Main St. S., St George, ON

Why You Need To Go: In this full-service tea house you can sip tea, enjoying treats off of a multi-tiered serving plate surrounded by chandeliers and antique wallpaper. In addition to the usual sandwiches and treats, you'll have fresh fruit, salad and crackers with spread.

Menu

Blue Willow Tea Shop

Price: $22.95+ per person

Address: 900 Bay St., Gravenhurst, ON

Why You Need To Go: This charming boutique offers vintage British goods and a Victorian-style tea room. Their versions of high tea and afternoon tea are inspired by the English traditions, both including sandwich, scone and sweets options, with tea of course.

Menu

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...