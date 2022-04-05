8 Ontario Tea Rooms Where You Can Sip Away Like You're In The English Countryside
Dine like royalty.🫖👑
Hold those pinkies up, there are tons of places to enjoy afternoon tea in Ontario and you'll feel like you're dining in the English countryside.
From quaint British-inspired cafes to bright pink tea rooms and picturesque outdoor patios, there is high tea to be had across the province. You can indulge in scones, sweets and bite-sized sandwiches at these eight Ontario tea rooms.
The Wild Tart
Price: $42+ afternoon tea
Address: 61 Metcalfe St., Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: With a casual cafe atmosphere, you can enjoy high tea in this European-style patisserie. The afternoon tea includes a pot of tea with a mix of finger sandwiches, scones, and pastries. There are different tea options including prosecco, soup, vegan treats or savoury-only selections.
La Maison Rose
Price: Varies from latte drinks to full meals
Address: 420 Winston Rd., Grimsby, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can apparate to the world of Harry Potter in an all-pink tea room designed to look like Madam Puddifoot's. They serve Italian meals in the evenings from Thursday to Saturday, with the weekends focused on dessert, pastries and coffee.
After Queen Tea Shop
Price: $33+ per person
Address: 7355 Bayview Ave., Thornhill, ON
Why You Need To Go: You would take a step back in time to the Victorian era, truly having afternoon tea like a queen at this quaint tea house. High tea is served daily and reservations are highly recommended.
The Watering Can
Price: $40+ per person
Address: 3711 King St., Vineland, ON
Why You Need To Go: In both a cafe and flower market, you can sip tea and eat pastries surrounded by tropical plants. Reservations for Garden Tea are required, for a specific time slot. It's a bright, unique spot to enjoy afternoon tea and 3 tiers of goodies.
The Vanitea Room
Price: $35 tea sampler
Address: 551 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Whether you're in the mood for bottomless mimosas or afternoon tea, this tea salon and eatery will feel like you've fallen down the rabbit hole into Wonderland. You can enjoy your meal in their whimsical tea house or in the sunshine on the patio.
The Boathouse Tea Room
Price: $25 high tea per person
Address:
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy an afternoon of high tea or a treat of ice cream on the edge of a quiet river. The high tea includes coffee or tea, with scones, sweets, tiny sandwiches and fruit on a 3-tier stand. It will feel like you're in a small English town where the tea time views can't be beat.
Abigail's Tea House
Price: $40 high tea per person
Address: 2 Main St. S., St George, ON
Why You Need To Go: In this full-service tea house you can sip tea, enjoying treats off of a multi-tiered serving plate surrounded by chandeliers and antique wallpaper. In addition to the usual sandwiches and treats, you'll have fresh fruit, salad and crackers with spread.
Blue Willow Tea Shop
Price: $22.95+ per person
Address: 900 Bay St., Gravenhurst, ON
Why You Need To Go: This charming boutique offers vintage British goods and a Victorian-style tea room. Their versions of high tea and afternoon tea are inspired by the English traditions, both including sandwich, scone and sweets options, with tea of course.