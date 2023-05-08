You Can Ride A High Tea Train Near Toronto This Week & It'll Whisk You Through Beautiful Gardens
It's only running for the month of May! 🚂.
Are you a proud member of the finer things club? If so, get ready to put on your Sunday best, because the York-Durham Heritage Railway (YDHR) is hosting its annual Spring High Tea event this month, and you can still grab tickets.
The event promises an exquisite experience, where guests will have the opportunity to ride historic coaches and tour the property's beautiful gardens, all while enjoying soft background music.
To add to the excitement, award-winning chefs have crafted a mouth-watering menu that is sure to please even the most discerning palate.
"This event sells out, and you do not want to miss this year's award-winning high teas," the nonprofit teased in an Instagram post.
The first trip of the season is scheduled for Friday, May 12, 2023, departing from the Uxbridge Station at 11:00 a.m. and arriving back in Uxbridge at 12:30 p.m., with no stops en route.
It's important to note that guests will only be allowed one sitting per day, which will take place at high noon. If you need to reschedule your booking, please keep in mind that there will be a $19.99 date change fee.
Tickets must be purchased in advance, as no tickets will be sold at the door. However, it's worth noting that this event is not recommended for children 12 and under, so families with younger children may want to avoid it.
For those who are passionate about trains but not necessarily high tea, the YDHR Midsummer Murder Mystery event, which is set to take place during the first weeks of August, may be more appealing.
Participants will have the chance to enjoy a three-course meal while trying to solve a thrilling murder mystery.
Spring High Tea
Price: $89.99
When: Starts on May 12, 2023 and ends May 27, 2023
Address: 19 Railway Street, Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll get to enjoy scenic views, eat delicious food and feel fancy all day long
Accessibility: Wheelchairs and strollers are accessible