Toronto's New High Tea Brunch Comes With Bottomless Mimosas & Boozy Drinks Served In Teapots
High tea but make it brunch. 🫖
Sip, sip, hooray! There's a new brunch offering coming to Toronto but it isn't your usual eggs and bacon.
The Drake Hotel is launching High Tea and High Tops which is "a fun, original approach to Sunday brunch." Starting March 19, 2023, you can indulge in tiers of treats alongside boozy drinks and tea.
High tea brunch at the Drake Hotel.Courtesy of The Drake Hotel
The experience is "a laid back, hip-hop infused, family-friendly take on classic high tea" complete with live jazz and hip hop from Toronto band re:verse.
The Drake has partnered with Foodpreneur Lab to create a variety of tea-sized goodies served on a tower. Savoury dishes include shrimp tostadas, samosas, and jerk chicken sliders.
As for sweet dishes, you can dig into yuzu lemon tarts, strawberry cakes, and more. The experience also comes with two flavours of scones — blueberry and tomato rosemary.
You can add some booziness to your Sunday by ordering a variety of art-inspired cocktails (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) served in teapots for an extra cost. There's also an option to add bottomless mimosas to your brunch for $40.
A variety of teas including Camomile Flower, Perfect Breakfast Tea, Royal Earl Grey, and Pure Peppermint will be available to sip.
High Tea and High Tops runs every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until June 4, 2023. Reservations are available online and are expected to book up fast. The experience costs $90 for two people.
If you're looking for more more new brunches to try in Toronto then you'll want to head to the Toronto Beach Club. The restaurant recently launched an all-you-can-eat Oasis Brunch with Mediterranean-inspired fare.
Hight Tea and High Tops
Price: $90 for two
When: Sundays, March 19 to June 4, 2023
Address: 1150 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Indulge in high tea-style brunch at the Drake Hotel this spring.