This Summer Train Ride In Ontario Lets You Sip High Tea With A Side Of Scenic Views
Scone, anyone?
Time to break out your Sunday best! This month, you can embark on a high tea train ride that will give you incredible views of nature while you sip and snack.
The York-Durham Heritage Railway is hosting its annual Summer Heritage High Tea & Train Ride this July, promising a refined experience of sweets, savoury treats and tea, all while you enjoy a scenic trip.
Located about an hour from Toronto, the YDHR offers a variety of historic train rides from its station in Uxbridge.
For this experience, guests will be treated to a classic high tea, with everything from white linen tablecloths to fresh flowers at every table and tea served in fine china.
The tea menu will feature "scrumptious homemade treats using local ingredients." Specifically, guests can look forward to freshly baked white-chocolate cranberry scones (also available plain), which will be served with house-made seasonal preserves and clotted cream.
Savoury items will include a puff pastries with coronation chicken, goat cheese and caramelized onion quiche, and smoked salmon canapes with cream cheese, capers and chives.
There will also be an assortment of house-made pastries for those looking for something sweet.
If you're looking for something a bit stronger than tea, a cash bar will be available on-site where guests can purchase alcoholic drinks.
The views you'll be treated to are sure to be equally as sweet as the menu offerings. The train will take riders through the beautiful Oak Ridges Moraine, an area known for its forests, scenic rolling hills, meadows, river valleys and lakes.
The first tea ride is scheduled for Sunday, July 23, departing from the Uxbridge Station at 11:15 a.m. and returning at 12:30 p.m.
There will be a second trip on the same day departing the station at 3:30 p.m. and returning at 4:45 p.m.
For those unable to make the event on July 23, a second high tea train ride event will be offered on July 30 with the same departure times. Tickets are $99.99 per adult and are available online now.
If sipping tea and snacking on treats while taking a scenic train ride sounds like your idea of a good time, this is an event you won't want to miss.
York Durham Heritage Railway high tea train ride
Price: $99.99 per adult
When: July 23 and 30, 2023
Address: 19 Railway St., Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy tea and pastries on this historic train ride through rolling hills and valleys this summer.
Accessibility: Accessibility seating available on select train coaches.
